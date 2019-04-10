Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia family fights for future of son with disabilities
The National·Video

Nova Scotia family fights for future of son with disabilities

For all of Brendon’s 29 years, his parents have been his caregivers, his lifeline. But as Kim Smith and Kathleen Purdy get older, there is growing anxiety about what Brendon’s future will look like — where he will live, who will care for him?
For all of Brendon’s 29 years, his parents have been his caregivers, his lifeline. But as Kim Smith and Kathleen Purdy get older, there is growing anxiety about what Brendon’s future will look like — where he will live, who will care for him? 12:33
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|