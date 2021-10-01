Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
No regulation of plastic ending up in Great Lakes | CBC News Loaded
The National
·
Video
No regulation of plastic ending up in Great Lakes
As more studies examine the amount of plastic pollution in the Great Lakes, experts are calling on governments to create regulations to tackle the problem.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 10:17 PM ET | Last Updated: October 1
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now