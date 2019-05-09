Skip to Main Content
No regrets for Canada's first face transplant recipient
When a Montreal medical team pulled off the country's first face transplant last spring, it was a historic moment for Canadian medicine, but the patient's recovery remained far from certain. One year later, he's had several setbacks — but no regrets.
