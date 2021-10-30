Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
NHL won’t discipline Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff | CBC News Loaded
The National
·
Video
NHL won’t discipline Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will not face any disciplinary action by the NHL for the Chicago team's mishandling of sexual assault allegations against a former assistant coach.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 10:28 PM ET | Last Updated: October 30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now