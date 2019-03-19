Skip to Main Content
New Zealand mosque shootings: Country mourns as PM promises gun reform
New Zealand mosque shootings: Country mourns as PM promises gun reform

Funerals for victims of the Christchurch shootings began today, as New Zealand's prime minister promises swift and drastic changes to the country's gun laws.
