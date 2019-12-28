New Star Wars film sidelines Kelly Marie Tran’s character
After Kelly Marie Tran became the first Asian woman to have a prominent role in a Star Wars film in The Last Jedi, fans are asking why her character, Rose Tico, only appears for just over a minute in the latest instalment of the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker. Tran was bullied on social media after starring in the second film in the trilogy.
Social Sharing
After Kelly Marie Tran became the first Asian woman to have a prominent role in a Star Wars film in The Last Jedi, fans are asking why her character, Rose Tico, only appears for just over a minute in the latest instalment of the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker. Tran was bullied on social media after starring in the second film in the trilogy. 2:00