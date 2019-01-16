Video

Netflix under fire for alleged use of Lac-Mégantic explosion footage

A day after learning that a science-fiction show on Netflix used footage of the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster, the mayor of the Quebec town said she believes images of the tragedy were used in a second Netflix production, Bird Box. Mayor Julie Morin wants the streaming service to take a look at its movie and TV catalogue to make sure no other production is using images for entertainment of the 2013 tragedy that killed 47 people and destroyed the town's centre.

