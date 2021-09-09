Skip to Main Content
Nationwide rallies call for leaders to act on climate change
The National
Nationwide rallies call for leaders to act on climate change
Rallies took place in more than 60 communities across Canada to raise the alarm on the urgent need for political leaders to take more action to combat climate change.
Sep 08, 2021
now