Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

TODAY:

Venezuela's security forces are conducting a widespread campaign of extrajudicial murder under the guise of crime-fighting operations, a new UN report says

Greece and its Eurozone lenders have reached a deal to officially bring an end to eight years of bailouts and enforced government austerity

Spain's former prime minister showed up for work yesterday — at the same job he left behind for a political career more than 35 years ago

Missed The National last night? Watch it here

'Extreme injustice' in Venezuela

Security forces in Venezuela are carrying out a widespread campaign of extrajudicial murder under the guise of purported crime-fighting operations, a new United Nations report charges.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights investigation, released this morning in Geneva, says that at least 505 people were killed by police and soldiers between July 2015 and March 2017.

"Witness accounts suggest a pattern: raids in poor neighbourhoods conducted to arrest 'criminals' without a judicial warrant; the killing of young men who fit the profile, in some cases in their homes; and finally security forces tampering with the scene so that the killings would appear to have occurred in an exchange of fire," says the report, subtitled "A Downward Spiral with No End in Sight."

At a 2017 rally in Caracas against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, people hold placards with the names of people killed in clashes with security forces. The UN's latest human rights report says at least 505 people were killed by police and soldiers between July 2015 and March 2017. (Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters) Attempts to probe the supposed anti-crime campaigns, known as the Operations for the Liberation of the People, are being actively thwarted by the government of Nicolas Maduro, with the replacement of an attorney general who documenting the killings and the disappearance of evidence from case files. Operations for the Liberation of the People, are being actively thwarted by the government of Nicolas Maduro, with the replacement of an attorney general who documenting the killings and the disappearance of evidence from case files.

"The failure to hold security forces accountable for such serious human rights violations suggests that the rule of law is virtually absent in Venezuela," said Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"For years now, institutional checks and balances and the democratic space in Venezuela have been chiseled away, leaving little room to hold the State to account. The impunity must end."

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, answers questions of the journalists about the Follow-up to the High Commissioner for Human Rights annual report at the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, March 9, 2018. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) (Martial Trezzini/Associated Press) Venezuela, which is a current member of the UN Human Rights Council, denied access to OHCHR investigators. But much of the evidence in the report came from the denied access to OHCHR investigators. But much of the evidence in the report came from the fired attorney general, Luisa Ortega , who now lives in exile in Chile.

Among the cases highlighted in the report are the January killings of Oscar Perez, a former police officer turned anti-government rebel, and six of his comrades as they tried to surrender to security forces. Cornered in his hideout in the hills outside Caracas, surrounded by more than 400 soldiers, he uploaded several desperate videos to social media, seeking a negotiated way out. The UN says that its investigation suggests that the men were executed on the direct orders of people within Maduro's inner circle.

The report also takes aim at Venezuela's food crisis —a consequence of the country's economic collapse — saying that the government is hiding the scale of the problem and failing in its obligations to its citizens.

National guard soldiers patrol the Coche municipal market this week. President Nicolas Maduro called the market takeovers a 'huge success,' adding that 'a great number of mafiosi, wholesalers, thieves and capitalists have been arrested.' (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images) "Families are having to search for food in rubbish bins. By some measures, 87 per cent of the population of Venezuela is affected by poverty, with extreme poverty at 61.2 per cent and 1.5 million people having fled the country since 2014," Zeid said. search for food in rubbish bins. By some measures, 87 per cent of the population of Venezuela is affected by poverty, with extreme poverty at 61.2 per cent and 1.5 million people having fled the country since 2014," Zeid said.

"When a box of hypertension pills costs more than the monthly minimum wage and baby milk formula more than two months' salary, but protesting against such an impossible situation can land you in jail, the extreme injustice of it all is stark."

This week, Maduro dispatched soldiers to more than 100 supermarkets across the country to try and stop "greedy businesspeople" from "overcharging" for food and other basic items.

A man counts 1,000-Bolivar bills to buy groceries at a market in Caracas on Wednesday. Inflation is running at more than 25,000 per cent in Venezuela amid severe shortages of food, medicine and other goods. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images) "The take-over of the municipal markets has been a huge success," the president proclaimed yesterday. "A great number of mafiosi, wholesalers, thieves and capitalists have been arrested. We found everything there, even prostitution." mafiosi, wholesalers, thieves and capitalists have been arrested. We found everything there, even prostitution."

Inflation is running at more than 25,000 per cent, and 1.5 million people have fled Venezuela in search of a better life.

Greece's long, long bailout

Greece and its Eurozone lenders have reached a deal to officially bring an end to eight years of bailouts and enforced government austerity.

The agreement, struck late last night following marathon negotiations, paves the way for Greece to return to world markets when the third EU emergency lending package ends this August, with some added breathing space — $23 billion in new loans and a 10-year interest holiday on a large portion of the country's massive debt.

A European Union flag flies on the Acropolis hill, across the Parthenon, in Athens on Friday. The Eurogroup ministers have agreed that the final loan tranche to Greece will total 15 billion euros. In addition a 10-year extension was granted for the repayment of EFSF loans, with a ten-year grace period. (Orestis Panagiotou/EPA-EFE) "The Greek crisis ends here," Pierre Moscovici, the EU Economic Affairs Commissioner, proclaimed. Pierre Moscovici, the EU Economic Affairs Commissioner, proclaimed.

Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, a spokesman for the Greek government, hailed the "historic" agreement. "I think Greece is turning a page."

Greece has received more than $425 billion in EU loans since 2010, which have kept the country from defaulting on its debt and dragging down the Euro.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, left, shakes hands with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Presidential Palace in Athens on Friday following the decision by Eurozone financial ministers to complete the eight-year bailout program for Greece. (Milos Bicanski/AFP/Getty Images) But those packages, and the accompanying tax hikes and cutbacks, have come with a huge cost for the country's 11 million citizens. accompanying tax hikes and cutbacks, have come with a huge cost for the country's 11 million citizens.

The economy has shrunk by 26 per cent, wages are down more than 20 per cent, and one-fifth of Greeks remain unemployed.

A man walks past closed shops in the centre of Thessaloniki, Greece. A new debt relief deal with the EU brings an end to 10 years of bailouts, but ties the hands of the Greek government for decades to come. (Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images) The national debt now stands at almost $500 billion — more than 180 per cent of GDP — making Greece the national debt now stands at almost $500 billion — more than 180 per cent of GDP — making Greece the world's second-most-indebted country , behind only Japan, which owes more than one quadrillion yen or 234 per cent of its GDP.

Under the three packages, most of the debt doesn't come due for 30 or 40 years. The length of the loans effectively ties the hands of the Greek government for more than a generation, with the EU monitoring adherence to reforms and mandated budget surpluses on a quarterly basis.

Like this newsletter? Sign up and have it delivered by email.

You may also like our early-morning newsletter, the Morning Brief — start the day with the news you need in one quick and concise read. Sign up here.

Post political careers

Spain's former prime minister showed up for work yesterday — at the job he left behind for a political career more than 35 years ago.

Mariano Rajoy resumed his position as a property registrar in the seaside town of Santa Pola, just 19 days after being forced from office in a corruption scandal.

The 63-year-old, who spent the past seven years leading the nation, didn't seem to think it was a big deal.

"I have retired from politics and I am back where I used to be. Life goes on," he told reporters.

Spain's former prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, talks to the press as he arrives to rejoin his former job at the Land Registration office in Santa Pola on Thursday. (EPA-EFE) He will now oversee seven employees, seven employees, as opposed to the 2.5 million public sector workers he was in charge of just weeks ago.

Still, Rajoy maintains his official government car, and a half-dozen bodyguards.

Post-political life is generally lucrative for ex-leaders, with seats on corporate boards, speaking gigs, book contracts and government appointments all in the offing.

But occasionally, the transition is more jarring.

Harold Wilson resigned as Britain's prime minister in 1976 and then tried his hand at television, inking a deal with David Frost and hosting a couple of episodes of the BBC chat show Friday Night, Saturday Morning. His interview style was so stilted that it made the audience squirm in discomfort, and earned him a spot on a U.K. list of 100 TV Moments from Hell.

British Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson (1916 - 1995) speaks at a meeting during the U.K. general election campaign in February 1974. (Reg Lancaster/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Harry S. Truman , returning instead to his old house in Independence, Mo., and trying to make ends meet on an army pension of $112.65 US a month. His financial circumstances were deemed a national embarrassment and Congress created the first pension for ex-presidents, awarding him $25,000 a year. declined to cash-in on the many offers he received after leaving the U.S. presidency in early 1953 , returning instead to his old house in Independence, Mo., and trying to make ends meet on an army pension of $112.65 US a month. His financial circumstances were deemed a national embarrassment and Congress created the first pension for ex-presidents, awarding him $25,000 a year.

After going down to defeat as the Democratic Party nominee in the 1972 election, George McGovern served eight more years in the U.S. Senate. Following his defeat in 1980, he made a pretty decent living as a university lecturer and giving paid speeches. But he ended up losing most of his wealth via a bad investment in a historic 150-room hotel in Connecticut that went belly-up in 1990.

And Americans who leave office under cloudy circumstances often find that the world is cruel.

Gary Condit lost his job as a California Congressman after the disappearance and death of Chandra Levy, a young Washington intern whom police said he was having an affair with. Then he ended up on the losing side of an expensive lawsuit with Baskin-Robbins, after the failure of his two Phoenix-area ice cream parlours.

In this Nov. 1, 2010, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Gary Condit leaves District of Columbia Superior Court in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press) Mark Foley , a Florida Republican who resigned in disgrace after being caught exchanging sexually explicit text messages with Congressional pages, ended up hosting a radio talk show. He also operated "Celebrity Consignment," , a Florida Republican who resigned in disgrace after being caught exchanging sexually explicit text messages with Congressional pages, ended up hosting a radio talk show. He also operated "Celebrity Consignment," a Palm Beach second-hand store that was mostly filled with furniture from his former home in Washington, D.C.

Canada is kinder.

Virtually every ex-leader has prospered after leaving office, often finding a nice spot as a law firm rainmaker.

Kim Campbell, who served 131 days as prime minister in 1993, took a fellowship at the Kennedy School at Harvard, and then did a four-year stint as Canada's Consul General in Los Angeles.

Former Canadian prime minister Kim Campbell addresses the Canadian Club in Vancouver in April 2015. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press) There she met her partner, musician Hershey Felder, and ended up collaborating on a musical about Noah and his ark . These days, she's principal of the Peter Lougheed Leadership College at the University of Alberta.

And her ex-boss, Brian Mulroney, continues to sit on a number of corporate boards, and serves as a senior statesman, offering advice to Justin Trudeau on how to deal with Donald Trump.

Although there was a time, shortly after he left office, when he was consulting on a pasta business on a cash-only basis.

At Issue in a minute

When the House stops sitting, so does At Issue. Before wrapping for the summer, Andrew, Chantal, and Althia give their take on the topsy-turvy Trump-Trudeau relationship that keeps getting stranger. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AtIssuein60?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AtIssuein60</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/RosieBarton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RosieBarton</a> <a href="https://t.co/HX8q42slmT">pic.twitter.com/HX8q42slmT</a> —@CBCTheNational

Quote of the moment

"It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 [a month] on wine. Because it was far more."

- Actor Johnny Depp tries to explain how he has burned through his $650 million US fortune, in a bizarre Rolling Stone interview that makes him sound like one of the dissolute characters he loves to play.

Actor Johnny Depp, in costume as his 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character Captain Jack Sparrow. (Peter Mountain/Disney/Associated Press)

What The National is reading

EU targets $3.2 billion worth American goods with tariffs ( CBC)

CBC) India police 'sorry' for lynching photo ( BBC)

BBC) Free to drive, Saudi women must still take a back seat ( NY Times)

NY Times) Police return bagpiper's ceremonial knife, drop charges ( Montreal Gazette)

Montreal Gazette) 'We don't really need phones': the French school that banned mobiles ( Guardian)

Guardian) Man who groped World Cup reporter apologies for 'misunderstanding' ( Deutsche Welle)

Deutsche Welle) Elvis Presley's private jet is up for auction ( CNN)

CNN) China's massive rice paddy 'paintings' become a tourist attraction ( SCMP)

Today in history

June 22, 1982: Prince William makes his debut

Just 21 hours after his birth, Britain's future king goes home with mom and dad, delighting the crowds of well-wishers gathered outside the hospital. "He's looking more healthy and more human-like," Prince Charles tells reporters. It looks like it might have been the first time that Charles ever held a baby. But what really sticks with you is Dianna holding the baby in her arms — no car seat, no seat belt — as the new family is driven away.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana give the world a glimpse of their newly-arrived baby, Prince William. 2:21

Sign up here and have The National Today newsletter delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

Please send your ideas, news tips, rants, and compliments to thenationaltoday@cbc.ca. ​