Venezuela slammed in UN human rights report: 'The extreme injustice of it all is stark'
TODAY:
- Venezuela's security forces are conducting a widespread campaign of extrajudicial murder under the guise of crime-fighting operations, a new UN report says
- Greece and its Eurozone lenders have reached a deal to officially bring an end to eight years of bailouts and enforced government austerity
- Spain's former prime minister showed up for work yesterday — at the same job he left behind for a political career more than 35 years ago
- Missed The National last night? Watch it here
'Extreme injustice' in Venezuela
Security forces in Venezuela are carrying out a widespread campaign of extrajudicial murder under the guise of purported crime-fighting operations, a new United Nations report charges.
The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights investigation, released this morning in Geneva, says that at least 505 people were killed by police and soldiers between July 2015 and March 2017.
"Witness accounts suggest a pattern: raids in poor neighbourhoods conducted to arrest 'criminals' without a judicial warrant; the killing of young men who fit the profile, in some cases in their homes; and finally security forces tampering with the scene so that the killings would appear to have occurred in an exchange of fire," says the report, subtitled "A Downward Spiral with No End in Sight."
"The failure to hold security forces accountable for such serious human rights violations suggests that the rule of law is virtually absent in Venezuela," said Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
"For years now, institutional checks and balances and the democratic space in Venezuela have been chiseled away, leaving little room to hold the State to account. The impunity must end."
Among the cases highlighted in the report are the January killings of Oscar Perez, a former police officer turned anti-government rebel, and six of his comrades as they tried to surrender to security forces. Cornered in his hideout in the hills outside Caracas, surrounded by more than 400 soldiers, he uploaded several desperate videos to social media, seeking a negotiated way out. The UN says that its investigation suggests that the men were executed on the direct orders of people within Maduro's inner circle.
The report also takes aim at Venezuela's food crisis —a consequence of the country's economic collapse — saying that the government is hiding the scale of the problem and failing in its obligations to its citizens.
"When a box of hypertension pills costs more than the monthly minimum wage and baby milk formula more than two months' salary, but protesting against such an impossible situation can land you in jail, the extreme injustice of it all is stark."
This week, Maduro dispatched soldiers to more than 100 supermarkets across the country to try and stop "greedy businesspeople" from "overcharging" for food and other basic items.
Inflation is running at more than 25,000 per cent, and 1.5 million people have fled Venezuela in search of a better life.
Greece's long, long bailout
Greece and its Eurozone lenders have reached a deal to officially bring an end to eight years of bailouts and enforced government austerity.
The agreement, struck late last night following marathon negotiations, paves the way for Greece to return to world markets when the third EU emergency lending package ends this August, with some added breathing space — $23 billion in new loans and a 10-year interest holiday on a large portion of the country's massive debt.
Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, a spokesman for the Greek government, hailed the "historic" agreement. "I think Greece is turning a page."
Greece has received more than $425 billion in EU loans since 2010, which have kept the country from defaulting on its debt and dragging down the Euro.
The economy has shrunk by 26 per cent, wages are down more than 20 per cent, and one-fifth of Greeks remain unemployed.
Under the three packages, most of the debt doesn't come due for 30 or 40 years. The length of the loans effectively ties the hands of the Greek government for more than a generation, with the EU monitoring adherence to reforms and mandated budget surpluses on a quarterly basis.
Post political careers
Spain's former prime minister showed up for work yesterday — at the job he left behind for a political career more than 35 years ago.
Mariano Rajoy resumed his position as a property registrar in the seaside town of Santa Pola, just 19 days after being forced from office in a corruption scandal.
The 63-year-old, who spent the past seven years leading the nation, didn't seem to think it was a big deal.
"I have retired from politics and I am back where I used to be. Life goes on," he told reporters.
Still, Rajoy maintains his official government car, and a half-dozen bodyguards.
Post-political life is generally lucrative for ex-leaders, with seats on corporate boards, speaking gigs, book contracts and government appointments all in the offing.
But occasionally, the transition is more jarring.
Harold Wilson resigned as Britain's prime minister in 1976 and then tried his hand at television, inking a deal with David Frost and hosting a couple of episodes of the BBC chat show Friday Night, Saturday Morning. His interview style was so stilted that it made the audience squirm in discomfort, and earned him a spot on a U.K. list of 100 TV Moments from Hell.
After going down to defeat as the Democratic Party nominee in the 1972 election, George McGovern served eight more years in the U.S. Senate. Following his defeat in 1980, he made a pretty decent living as a university lecturer and giving paid speeches. But he ended up losing most of his wealth via a bad investment in a historic 150-room hotel in Connecticut that went belly-up in 1990.
And Americans who leave office under cloudy circumstances often find that the world is cruel.
Gary Condit lost his job as a California Congressman after the disappearance and death of Chandra Levy, a young Washington intern whom police said he was having an affair with. Then he ended up on the losing side of an expensive lawsuit with Baskin-Robbins, after the failure of his two Phoenix-area ice cream parlours.
Canada is kinder.
Virtually every ex-leader has prospered after leaving office, often finding a nice spot as a law firm rainmaker.
Kim Campbell, who served 131 days as prime minister in 1993, took a fellowship at the Kennedy School at Harvard, and then did a four-year stint as Canada's Consul General in Los Angeles.
And her ex-boss, Brian Mulroney, continues to sit on a number of corporate boards, and serves as a senior statesman, offering advice to Justin Trudeau on how to deal with Donald Trump.
Although there was a time, shortly after he left office, when he was consulting on a pasta business on a cash-only basis.
At Issue in a minute
Quote of the moment
"It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 [a month] on wine. Because it was far more."
- Actor Johnny Depp tries to explain how he has burned through his $650 million US fortune, in a bizarre Rolling Stone interview that makes him sound like one of the dissolute characters he loves to play.
Today in history
June 22, 1982: Prince William makes his debut
Just 21 hours after his birth, Britain's future king goes home with mom and dad, delighting the crowds of well-wishers gathered outside the hospital. "He's looking more healthy and more human-like," Prince Charles tells reporters. It looks like it might have been the first time that Charles ever held a baby. But what really sticks with you is Dianna holding the baby in her arms — no car seat, no seat belt — as the new family is driven away.
