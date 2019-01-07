The real cost of Trump's ongoing government shutdown

Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

TODAY:

A look at what the partial U.S​. government shutdown could cost Americans as it drags on into another week.

Big Juice may get squeezed out as Canadians opt for healthier options and the new Canada Food Guide is set to recommend water instead of juice.

Missed The National last night? Watch it here.

The U.S. government shutdown by the numbers

Large portions of the U.S. government have now been shut down for 16 days, leaving some 800,000 federal employees sitting at home without pay and affecting everything from national parks to airport security screenings and farm subsidy programs.

As of today, the partial shutdown — the 21st since the American government changed how it funds its services in 1976 — now ranks as the third longest, tied with an October 2013 fight between Barack Obama and Congress over the Affordable Care Act.

And it seems almost inevitable that the dispute will surpass the 18-day Jimmy Carter stoppage in 1978 and perhaps even smash the 21-day record established during a 1995 scrap between Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich over Republican spending cuts.

President Donald Trump's desire to take the blame for the fight over funding for his promised wall along the Mexican border seems to have changed — he now routinely refers to it as a Democratic Party ploy. But there has been precious little movement towards a solution.

Here's a look at some of the numbers (all amounts in U.S. dollars) underpinning the shutdown:

A sign is seen on a fence at the General Grant National Memorial, for former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant, as the partial U.S. government shutdown continues, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., January 7, 2019. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Various brands of orange juice are seen on display in a convenience store in downtown Toronto on Jan. 7, 2019. ((Jill English/CBC))

Big Juice feels the squeeze

The juice industry in Canada is under pressure as consumers push back against high-sugar beverages, CBC News reporter David Common writes.

For decades the Canada Food Guide has led consumer's shopping and meal habits, dictating what's healthy and in what quantities. Federal scientists deemed a half glass of juice was the equivalent of eating a piece of fruit, for example.

But consumers aren't buying that any more. Following the backlash against high-sugar pops, consumers turned their attention to conventional fruit and vegetable juices.

Now the government's scientists are about to rewrite the role of juice. It seems the Food Guide is following Canadians who are increasingly turning away from the high levels of natural sugars in juice.

Health Canada, which releases a new Food Guide this year, has been relatively secretive in its deliberations, intent on avoiding undue industry influence. In a short statement, it says the new "proposed recommendations are for plain water as the beverage of choice to help reduce sugars intake."

"A significant share of Canadians already disassociate juice as having the same benefits as fruit," Joel Gregoire, a market analyst with Mintel, told us. "If you look over time, attitudes towards sugar have hardened."

That's playing out in sales. Juice consumption is down 15 per cent in Canada since 2011. The industry is facing a major challenge, and the response is coming on two fronts.

The first is a pushback. The Canadian Beverage Association – funded by Coca-Cola (which owns Minute Maid, Simply and Five Alive) and Pepsi (owners of Tropicana, Dole and Ocean Spray), among others – is lobbying federal ministers, political staff and bureaucrats. A Globe and Mail investigation cited at least 50 in-person meetings since October 2017.

That same article uncovered a letter written by the president of Lassonde, which is behind the Allen's, Oasis and Del Monte brands in Canada. It warned juice in Canada is "under threat" and that removing it from the Food Guide would create "unintended consequences."

While the lobbying efforts continue, juice makers are opening a second front with changes to their product designs.

Tea, for instance, retains a health halo among consumers so some brands are now mixing their fruit juices with tea. Others have shifted to "premiumization" by making smoothies or products enriched with other ingredients such as kombucha.

While juices contain larger quantities of natural sugars, they're also rich in vitamins. Marketers are likely to push those benefits, especially as a quick vitamin infusion for on-the-go consumers.

It's all putting the squeeze on Big Juice. But it's not as if Canadians have turned away completely. The business is still worth $2 billion a year, a massive market segment with plenty of exposure in grocery stores – and beyond.

-David Common

WATCH: David Common's story about juice marketing tonight on The National on CBC Television and streamed online.

Like this newsletter? Sign up and have it delivered by email.

You may also like our environment newsletter, What on Earth? Your weekly guide to a changing environment and what we're doing about it. Sign up here.

A few words on ...

Getting lost in the snow — for fun.

Quote of the moment

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role."

-Christian Bale, accepting the best actor award for his portrayal of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in the new film Vice at last night's Golden Globe awards.

Christian Bale accepts the award for best actor in motion picture musical or comedy for his role in "Vice" during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. ((Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP))

What The National is reading

The common pill that's killing in the shadow of the opioid crisis ( CBC )

) Gabon foils coup attempt by army rebels ( BBC )

) Saudi women to be notified of divorce by text message under new law ( CBC )

) 'Yellow Vest' boxer arrested for assaulting French policeman ( France 24 )

) Guatemala bars entry to UN-sponsored corruption investigator ( LA Times )

) Jellyfish 'epidemic' has Australian scientists looking at climate change ( Washington Post )

) Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground for new Chinese factory ( Reuters )

) Anti-doping agency catches 90-year-old cyclist (Irish Times)

Today in history

Jan. 7, 1982: 1982: Ralph Klein's bums and creeps

The rest of Canada was in a recession but oil-rich Alberta was booming. So much so, that 2,600 people a month were arriving in Calgary looking to cash in on the good life. The reality, however, was tougher than they imagined, with a zero per cent vacancy rate, and hostels overflowing. Some new arrivals turned to crime, which is why Mayor Ralph Klein made his famous pronouncement that his city didn't need the rest of the country's "bums and creeps." The remarks got a lot of media coverage, but strangely no one seemed that offended by his Trump-like statement in support of police brutality in this The National report. "If a bank robber from someplace else complains he got a bit roughed up by a police officer, I'm not going to get too upset about it," said Klein.

Mayor Ralph Klein says he'll use "cowboy techniques" to protect Calgarians from bums and creeps migrating to the city. 2:06

Sign up here and have The National Today newsletter delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

Please send your ideas, news tips, rants, and compliments to thenationaltoday@cbc.ca. ​