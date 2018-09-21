Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

Theresa May's bold fashion choice for yesterday's European Union summit meeting in Salzburg, Austria — a bright red jacket amidst a sea of dark suited men — came back to haunt her this morning.

One of the founders of the March For Our Lives movement is leaving the gun control group, saying he hopes to find a less confrontational way to bridge America's political divide.

Two American scientists have established that the effects of ecstasy on octopuses are pretty much the same as in humans — they get happy and all touchy-feely.

Standing out from the crowd

Sometimes it doesn't pay to stand out.

Theresa May's bold fashion choice for yesterday's European Union summit meeting in Salzburg, Austria — a bright red jacket amidst a sea of dark suited men — came back to haunt her this morning as virtually every paper in the U.K. seized upon the photos to illustrate Britain's growing divide from the continent.

And the accompanying headlines largely focused on one word: humiliation.

Friday’s front pages <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bbcpapers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bbcpapers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tomorrowspaperstoday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tomorrowspaperstoday</a> <a href="https://t.co/wrDw3OJ7AT">pic.twitter.com/wrDw3OJ7AT</a> —@AllieHBNews

Europe's rejection of May's so-called Chequers plan for a negotiated Brexit may be academic, since she seems to be unable to sell it to her own party.

But with few other options, the British prime minister went on the attack this morning, giving a televised speech in which she demanded that her European counterparts start treating her country with "respect" and engage in serious negotiations.

"Throughout this process, I have treated the EU with nothing but respect. The U.K. expects the same. A good relationship at the end of this process depends on it," she said. "At this late stage in the negotiations, it is not acceptable to simply reject the other side's proposals without a detailed explanation and counter proposals."

May said that the two sides are at an "impasse" over the EU's demand for a special arrangement that would either see a new hard border within Ireland — a violation of the Good Friday peace agreement — or require her government to create a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.

May addresses a press conference at the end of the EU Informal Summit of Heads of State in Salzburg, Austria, on Thursday. Today she delivered a withering message to her European counterparts, telling them to start treating her country with 'respect' and engage in serious negotiations. (Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images) "It is something I will never agree to — indeed, in my judgment it is something no British Prime Minister would ever agree to. If the EU believe I will, they are making a fundamental mistake," she said, characterizing the issue as make-or-break. make-or-break.

"Anything which fails to respect the referendum or which effectively divides our country in two would be a bad deal, and I have always said no deal is better than a bad deal," May added.

The reviews were not kind.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon — a staunch "remainer" — called the prime minister's statement "dreadful" and tone-deaf.

"Clearly, the Prime Minister has not been listening – Chequers is a dead duck, but if her tactic now is to try and double down on those proposals and then seek to blame the EU for a no-deal outcome, then she will do huge damage to all of those she is supposed to serve," she told reporters.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, seen here opening a wind farm in Aberdeen Bay on Sept. 7, said Friday that Theresa May's statement on the EU's lack of respect for Britain was "dreadful" and tone-deaf. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called May's negotiating strategy "a disaster" and insisted that "no deal is not an option." Jeremy Corbyn called May's negotiating strategy "a disaster" and insisted that "no deal is not an option."

The markets reacted by sending the pound plunging against the euro and the U.S. dollar, setting up the currency for its biggest one-day drop this year.

With just 189 days to go before the U.K. leaves the EU, a sense of pessimism has overtaken the negotiations, as the once-unthinkable outcome — a chaotic, no-deal exit — grows more likely by the day.

But some Brits are maintaining their sense of humour.

The U.K. Independence Party is holding its annual conference this weekend in Birmingham, and vendors are doing a brisk business in anti-EU trinkets.

The best-seller, Reuters reports, are packets of condoms decorated with a picture of former leader Nigel Farage and the slogan "For when you have a hard Brexit."

A matter of perspective

One of the founders of the March For Our Lives movement is leaving the gun control group, saying he hopes to find a less confrontational way to bridge America's political divide.

Cameron Kasky gained national attention in the U.S. in the hours after the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., with a series of Facebook posts about his experiences and his desire to change the way the country deals with guns.

Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to protesters at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally in Delray Beach, Fla., on Feb. 19. (Joe Skipper/Reuters) As the movement grew, he became one its best-known faces, one its best-known faces, helping organize the massive demonstrations in Washington, D.C . and across the world last winter, and a cross-country bus tour this summer.

But in an interview with Fox News earlier this week, Kasky said he is stepping back from the group. He added that he regrets some of his more emotional outbursts, like an on-stage confrontation with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio during a live CNN town hall broadcast.

"I'm very regretful of a lot of the mistakes that I've made along the way," Kasky told the network. "I went into that wanting less conversation and more to embarrass Rubio, and that was my biggest flaw."

Kasky, left, asks Senator Marco Rubio, right, if he will continue to accept money from the NRA during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fla., on Feb. 21. (Michael Laughlin/Reuters) Now a 17-year-old senior at the Parkland high school, Kasky says he plans to find a way to encourage more bipartisanship on the gun issue. He stresses that his departure from March For Our Lives isn't about a change in his politics or philosophy, but rather a matter of personal growth. 17-year-old senior at the Parkland high school, Kasky says he plans to find a way to encourage more bipartisanship on the gun issue. He stresses that his departure from March For Our Lives isn't about a change in his politics or philosophy, but rather a matter of personal growth.

During the bus caravan this summer, he says he met a number of people with different political views, and concluded that conversation might be more useful than debate.

"I learned that a lot of our issues politically come from a lack of understanding of other perspectives … trying to beat the other one as oppose to come to an agreement," Kasky told Fox News.

Kasky addresses area high school students as they rally at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after participating in a county-wide school walk out in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 21. (Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images) That's not necessarily a sentiment that is shared at his home, however.

Kasky's father, Jeff, has also become a prominent anti-gun voice, first managing March For Our Lives' fundraising efforts and then founding his own political action committee, Families Versus Assault Rifles.

The group has been raising money to buy airtime for a series of commercials that will target U.S. lawmakers who oppose limiting access to assault rifles during the upcoming midterm elections.

"I'm a lover not a fighter, but the other side has made it very clear that this is the way they do things. We're going to have to get a little dirty," the elder Kasky told the Miami Herald earlier this summer.

So far this September there have been 26 mass shootings in the United States, bringing the 2018 total to 263.

On Wednesday, the day that Cameron Kasky announced his departure, there were two.

A man walked into a courthouse in Masontown, outside Pittsburgh, Pa., and opened fire, wounding four people, including a police officer, before authorities shot him dead.

FBI agents search an industrial business park in Maryland after a shooting on Thursday that left three people dead and wounded three others. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press) In Middleton, Wis., Middleton, Wis., four more people were injured when a gunman shot up the offices of a business software company, before he was fatally shot by police.

Yesterday, there were two more mass shootings. One, in Maryland, left three people dead, and wounded three others. The other, in Syracuse, NY, wounded five, including an eight-year-old girl.

The high seas

The title —A Conserved Role for Serotonergic Neurotransmission in Mediating Social Behavior in Octopus — sounds staid, yet the experiment was anything but.

Two American scientists have established that the effects of ecstasy on octopuses are pretty much the same as in humans — they get happy and all touchy-feely.

The effort was designed to probe the chemical reactions that underpin the interactions of the clever but notoriously antisocial animals.

A presumably sober octopus at the Oceanopolis sea centre in Brest, France. (Fred Tanneau/AFP/Getty Images) Four California two-spot octopuses were submerged inside a jar filled with diluted MDMA, absorbing the amphetamine through their gills. Afterwards they were placed inside three interconnected tanks — one empty, one containing a toy action figure and the final one with another octopus locked inside a cage. California two-spot octopuses were submerged inside a jar filled with diluted MDMA, absorbing the amphetamine through their gills. Afterwards they were placed inside three interconnected tanks — one empty, one containing a toy action figure and the final one with another octopus locked inside a cage.

What the researchers found is that the cephalopods were much friendlier when high, spending more time with their caged compatriot than when they were straight, and getting far closer, even hugging the cage.

(They also appeared to experience something akin to euphoria, performing acrobatics, playing with air bubbles or just floating in a zoned-out trance.)

The study, published yesterday in the journal Current Biology, suggests that serotonin levels, which are enhanced by MDMA, influence social behaviour even in far-less-sophisticated animal brains.

Getting sea creatures stoned seems to be a bit of a trend these days.

A Maine lobster restaurant has started hot-boxing crustaceans before it cooks them in an effort to make their execution more humane.

Charlotte Gill, the owner of Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor, told the Mount Desert Islander newspaper that she is exposing the lobsters to marijuana smoke in order to give them a "kinder passage."

Gill, a longtime animal rights supporter who also has a state medical marijuana caregiver licence, says that her customers are at no risk of intoxication since the THC doesn't survive the post-smoke steaming process.

But she claims that the happy death makes the shellfish taste better.

"The difference it makes within the meat itself is unbelievable," she told the paper. "Everything you put into your body is energy."

Charlotte Gill, the owner of Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound in Maine, says a happier death makes a lobster taste better. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press) Which sounds better than what happened to eels when they were exposed to cocaine in a scientific experiment earlier this year. eels when they were exposed to cocaine in a scientific experiment earlier this year.

Italian scientists wanted to study the downstream effects of human drug use on lakes, rivers and oceans. So they put trace amounts of coke into a tank filled with the slippery fish.

The eels seemed to have more energy, but the longer term effects on their bodies were troubling; muscles started to swell and break down, and stress hormone levels increased, changing the way they ate.

The researchers worried that cocaine might ultimately stop wild eels from putting on enough fat to survive their long and arduous migration from European waters to their breeding grounds in the Sargasso Sea, off the North American coast.

A bad trip, indeed.

A few words on ...

Ontario students taking on the Ford government's sex ed changes.

Quote of the moment

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local law enforcement authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"

- Donald Trump ends his measured approach to allegations of sexual assault levelled at Brett Kavanaugh, his pick for the Supreme Court, in a tweet this morning.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday evening. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Today in history

Sept. 21, 1966: Canada, a gateway for gangsters

Charles "Cigar Charlie" Siragusa spent 33 years chasing the mafia as a U.S. narcotics agent — eight of them in a futile attempt to nail Lucky Luciano. Here he promotes his 1966 book on the "poppy trade," and shares his knowledge about the mob's operations in Canada, calling out the big dogs by name. "We know who all the big gangsters are," he explains. "Recognizing who the gangsters are and apprehending them … this is an entirely different matter."

A retired U.S. narcotics agent describes how the entrenched Mafia presence in Canada is making it a key distribution centre for dope headed to the U.S. 10:14

