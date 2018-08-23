Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

Rohingya crisis about to reach a ' shameful milestone'

Maxime Bernier is quitting the Conservatives and will start his own right-wing party

Pope faces mixed welcome in Ireland this weekend

'A shameful milestone'

This weekend marks the first anniversary of the Rohingya crisis, and there is no end in sight for the refugees who have been forced from their homes.

Starting on Aug. 25, 2017, coordinated attacks by Myanmar's army and local militias on Rohingya villages in northern Rakhine state caused more than 700,000 members of the Muslim minority community to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Homes were burned, women raped, and there were several large-scale massacres. By some estimates, more than 40,000 Rohingya died in the violence. The UN's human rights chief called it a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

Rohingya Muslims aboard a makeshift raft made with plastic containers cross the Naf river from Myanmar into Bangladesh, near Shah Porir Dwip, in November 2017. (A.M. Ahad/Associated Press) There is no mystery about who was behind the brutal campaign. no mystery about who was behind the brutal campaign. Human rights organizations have produced reports naming the generals and commanders , and outlining their roles. And many Western governments, including Canada's, have imposed sanctions on the same military men.

But no one is facing charges, and the Rohingya are no closer to leaving their crowded refugee camps and heading home.

"This anniversary marks a shameful milestone," Tirana Hassan, Amnesty International's Crisis Response Director, said today in a blistering statement. "Lack of political will, not a lack of evidence, is at the root of the international community's inaction. It is undeniable that Myanmar's security forces committed crimes against humanity against the Rohingya. But while the international community drags its feet deciding what to do about it, vital evidence risks disappearing or being destroyed."

Another NGO, Save the Children, has released a study suggesting that half of the 6,000 "unaccompanied" children now living in the refugee camps were orphaned by the violence, rather than simply separated from their parents.

Rohingya refugees collect boxes of food aid at a distribution point in the Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar on Aug. 14. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images) The organization is also calling for the perpetrators of the " systematic, ruthless and deliberate attacks" in Myanmar to be brought to justice. systematic, ruthless and deliberate attacks" in Myanmar to be brought to justice.

Myanmar's government has formed an independent commission to probe the allegations of genocide and human rights abuses, and there is an agreement in place to start repatriating the Rohingya, but few outsiders have faith in the process.

After all, the UN and aid groups are still being denied access to Rakhine state.

Perhaps for good reason.

A Sky News correspondent travelled to Rakhine this week under government escort, and reports that the signs of the violence — empty farms, burned buildings, scattered possessions — are still visible a year later.

The international community is also coming up short on the funds needed to support the Rohingya stuck in the Bangladeshi camps. In March, the UN unveiled its 2018 Joint Response Plan and asked for $950 million US to fund it. So far, pledges total about a third of that amount.

In a report released today, UNICEF warns that the 380,000 children living in the camps risk becoming a "lost generation," because Bangladesh prohibits them from receiving a formal education for fear that they will put down roots in the country.

Most of the international action seems to be on the symbolic front.

This morning, Edinburgh became the latest city to strip Myanmar's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi — once a human rights darling — of a previously bestowed honour.

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech in Singapore on Tuesday. The Nobel Peace Prize winner has come under fire over the plight of the Rohingya. (Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE) She will no longer enjoy "freedom" of the Scottish capital, joining 19th century Irish nationalist Charles Parnell in the "revoked" category.

At the beginning of August, The Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg announced that it is removing a reference to Suu Kyi from one of its displays, and dimming her illuminated portrait in another gallery.

But for now, she remains an honorary citizen of Canada.

Papal pushback

The last time a head of the Catholic Church visited the Republic of Ireland — Pope John Paul II in 1979 — almost three-quarters of the population turned out for an open-air mass.

Pope Francis shouldn't expect the same sort of welcome this weekend when he touches down in Dublin.

The worldwide child sex abuse scandal that is rocking the Church will be top of mind for the public and the politicians who greet him.

Pope Francis visits Ireland this weekend, dogged by fallout from the abuse scandals that have rocked the Catholic Church. (Associated Press) Leo Varadkar , the Irish prime minister, , the Irish prime minister, told reporters yesterday that he doesn't intend to "skirt over" the tough questions about the Church in his brief meeting with the Pontiff, scheduled for Saturday.

"My first words are absolutely going to be words of welcome on behalf of the Irish people … But there are a number of issues, ranging from human rights to child sex abuse, and I am going to want to talk about them as well," he said. "I am going to raise as many issues as I can."

The Irish Taoiseach also intends to demand greater cooperation from the Vatican in ongoing investigations of historic abuses.

"We want to make sure that there is truth and justice and healing for victims, and that has to be part of it," Varadkar said.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says he has some tough question for the Pope during the Pontiff's visit this weekend. (Eric Vidal/Reuters) The comments came a day after the head of the Irish Church, Archbishop Eamon Martin, acknowledged that many Catholics no longer trust the leaders of their faith. Archbishop Eamon Martin, acknowledged that many Catholics no longer trust the leaders of their faith.

"In the aftermath of child abuse scandals and other shameful episodes of the past, there are those who feel they can no longer trust our message," he told delegates at the World Meeting of Families, the event that is bringing Francis to Dublin.

"Perhaps because they have been directly hurt and betrayed in their families by their experience of Church, or because the revelations of such heinous crimes have shocked them to the core."

The head of the Irish Church, Archbishop Eamon Martin, acknowledged this week that many Catholics no longer trust the leaders of their faith. (Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters) Silent protests against the Pope's visit have already begun, against the Pope's visit have already begun, with people using black mourning ribbons to tie baby shoes to gates and fences outside churches and other public places, as a visible reminder of child victims.

A Facebook group called "Nope to the Pope" has been active for months, encouraging members of the public to snap up tickets to an open-air mass scheduled for Sunday at Dublin's Croke Park and then throw them away. One poster to the forum claimed to have obtained 1,312 tickets by using aliases like "Jesus Christ," and making requests on behalf of purported bus tour groups from outside the city.

An LGBTI choir sings during a protest outside the Pastoral Congress at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin on Thursday ahead of the Pope's visit. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters) In 1981, 93 per cent of people in Ireland described themselves as Catholic. By 2016 the percentage had fallen to 78. 93 per cent of people in Ireland described themselves as Catholic. By 2016 the percentage had fallen to 78.

And recent referendums that legalized same sex marriage in 2015, and abortion this past May, suggest that the Irish public is quickly drifting away from the traditional message of the Church.

The Pope's itinerary for the 36-hour tour includes a parade in Dublin on Saturday, and a visit to a shrine at Knock in County Mayo. He will also hold a private meeting with survivors of sexual abuse by clergy, as has become his custom on foreign visits.

The forecast calls for heavy rain.

Quote of the moment

"I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job .... If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor."

- President Donald Trump explains his unique reading of Article II, Section 4, of the U.S. constitution in an interview with Fox News.

Today in history

Aug. 23, 1958: Building a better egg beater

It feels like an SCTV parody, but it's not. Just three minutes of tape of Canada's Design Index Panel — made up of an architect, manufacturer, retailer, designer, and "a housewife" — debating the merits of a new egg beater. Things build to a climax when "housewife" beats an egg. "It seems to work very well," she proclaims.

In this 1958 examination of Canadian design, consumers critique the design of a common household tool. 3:23

