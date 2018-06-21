Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

Oct. 17 is a fairly auspicious day in Canadian history, but the memory of all those past events is likely to soon get a little hazy

John Oliver criticizes Chinese censorship, and promptly finds himself a victim of it

Cameroon's government has issued a new report claiming that anglophone separatists have killed 81 soldiers and police, and attacked more than 120 schools

October 17

October 17th is a fairly auspicious day in Canadian history.

It's the date Jacques Cartier received his royal commission for his third voyage to Nouvelle France. And the day that Hudson's Bay Company furs first went to auction in London in 1671.

British Army sappers started destroying the walls of the Fortress of Louisbourg on Oct. 17, 1760. Sir John A. MacDonald was sworn in a prime minister for a second time, 188 years later. The Conscription Act came into effect in 1917.

And it's the day that the Toronto Blue Jays played their first-ever World Series game in 1992, losing 3-1 to Tom Glavine and the Atlanta Braves.

The Atlanta Braves throw the first pitch in the first World Series game involving a Canadian team to Toronto Blue Jays Devon White in Atlanta on Oct. 17, 1992. (Gary Hershorn/Reuters) The late Margot Kidder was born on that day. So were Norm Macdonald and Rick Mercer.

Quebec cabinet minister Pierre Laporte was murdered on Oct. 17, 1970. Turk Broda, the great Maple Leafs goaltender, died two years after that. And Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip lost his fight with brain cancer on that date in 2017.

But in the future, it's likely that Oct. 17 will be remembered — or at least hazily recalled — as the day that recreational marijuana use became legal in Canada.

Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie takes part in an honouring ceremony at the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Gatineau, Que., in 2016. (Chris Wattie/Reuters) The date, made official yesterday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, overshoots his July 1 target by 108 days.

But that's probably for the best. Instead of sharing Canada's birthday, those who wish to light up and memorialize the end of 95 years of pot prohibition will henceforth only have to compete with Healthcare Aide Day — at least those who live in B.C. and Manitoba.

Our neighbours to the south might know Oct. 17 as both National Pasta Day and Four Prunes Day — which is, of course, dedicated to digestive regularity.

The rest of the world might note that it's the date that The Beatles recorded I Want to Hold Your Hand, and the superannuated supergroup the Travelling Wilburys released Handle With Care.

Statues of Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon of the Beatles stand outside the Liver Building in Liverpool, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) But Canadians will know it best.

October 17. The day that Hair — the musical by Montreal-born composer Galt MacDermot — premiered off-Broadway in New York in 1967. The day Ziggy Marley was born in 1968. And the fall Wednesday in 2018, when every village, town and city in the Dominion will smell like skunk.

Canadians in The National's "Red Chair" weigh in on the legalization of pot. Will they try it? What worries them? How will the government keep people from driving high?

With recreational marijuana nearing legalization, CBC News wants to know: What are Canadians' concerns about cannabis? To find out, The National brought out the Red Chair to get some perspectives on pot. 2:21

Messing with Xi

John Oliver criticized Chinese censorship, and promptly found himself a victim of it.

The British comedian took on Chinese President Xi Jinping in an episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight, broadcast on Sunday, mocking the country's "leadership cult," authoritarian tendencies, and intolerance for dissent. The extended riff touched on everything from China's "Belt and Road" infrastructure projects to Xi's touchiness about internet memes that portray him as a cartoon bear.

"Clamping down on Winnie the Pooh comparisons doesn't exactly project strength. It suggests a weird insecurity," Oliver told his audience.

Comedian John Oliver performs at a benefit in New York in November 2017. Oliver has been scrubbed from Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, after his Sunday TV show criticized China's government. (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) But whether it was due to one barb, or the totality of the 20-minute assault, Oliver has now been scrubbed from Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

Attempts to post his name or make reference to his show are greeted with an error message that such information "violates related laws and regulations." And prior messages about Oliver have been deleted dating back to June 12.

It's not the first time Oliver has been targeted. Last year, a Chinese-language page about his show was taken down following an episode that featured the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. John Oliver mocked Xi and China's government in an episode of his HBO show on Sunday. (Greg Baker/Getty Images) China spends a lot of time and effort policing the web.

Earlier this month, the Globe and Mail obtained a copy of a government censorship directive that spelled out guidelines for managing "live service information and content" for the country's most popular social media platforms and websites. The document prohibits posts that "insult or defame" current or former leaders, critiques of policy that rely on "Western standards," or investigations into pollution and other environmental problems. Pornography is verboten, as is appearing shirtless, displaying tattoos, smoking, drinking and the "vulgar use of a microphone controller."

(The website Techdirt got to the bottom of that last one — it deals with videos of young women whispering into autonomous sensory meridian response or ASMR microphones — which is apparently a thing in China.)

The logo of Chinese microblogging platform Weibo on a smartphone. While Internet giants like Twitter and Google champion free speech, the U.S. listing document for Weibo has dozens of pages of warnings on the risks of operating in a country which seeks to control information. (Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images) China's Great Firewall, as the censorship efforts are known, blocks access to more that 1,000 popular foreign websites — CBC.ca on occasion — as well as 26,000 Google search terms and 880 Wikipedia pages. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are also banned.

Freedom House, a U.S.-based group that tracks free speech, has named China as "the worst abuser of internet freedom" for the past three years in a row.

Unrest in Cameroon

Cameroon's government has issued a new report claiming that anglophone separatists have killed 81 soldiers and police, and attacked more than 120 schools, in a year-long uprising.

The violence in the English-speaking northwest and southwest regions of the mostly francophone country followed a series of peaceful 2016 strikes and protests for greater political autonomy, which were brutally suppressed by security forces.

A member of the 21st Motorized Infantry Brigade patrols Buea, in the South-West Region of Cameroon, on April 26. A social crisis that began in November 2016 has turned into armed conflict since October 2017 as several small armed groups demand the independence of the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon, bordering Nigeria. (Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images) "Statistics as of 11 June 2018 showed that 123 attacks had been carried out claiming 84 lives, including 32 soldiers, 42 gendarmes, seven police officers, two prison warders and one eco-guard," says the report, presented at a news conference in Yaounde by Prime Minister Philemon Yang.

The government has also pledged to spend $29 million over the next year and half to help resettle some 75,000 people who have been displaced by the fighting, and is appealing for more international aid.

Anglophones make up about 20 per cent of Cameroon's population of 22 million, a legacy of the colonial era when the country was split between France and the U.K. But they have long complained that they are treated as second-class citizens, and those grievances have led to the push to create a new, independent state called "Ambazonia."

A still image taken from a video shot on Oct. 1, 2017, shows protesters waving Ambazonian flags as they move forward towards barricades and police amid tear gas in the English-speaking city of Bamenda, Cameroon. (Reuters) The new report appears to be an attempt by the government to regain control of the narrative about the rebellion, following the publication of a damning report by Amnesty International last week.

The report, A turn for the worse: Violence and human rights violations in Anglophone Cameroon, said that civilians are paying the highest price. Thousands of locals are caught between the rebels — who are murdering soldiers, attacking teachers and burning schools — and a "heavy-handed" government response, which has included indiscriminate killings, the punitive destruction of villages, and torture.

Soldiers of the 21st Motorized Infantry Brigade inspects vehicles in the streets of Buea in April. (Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images) "They tied our hands behind our backs, gagged us and tied our faces with our towels and shorts, which they tore," one villager, who was arrested by government troops in December, told Amnesty investigators. "They then made us lie in the water, face down, for about 45 minutes … During three days, they beat us with shovels, hammers, planks, and cables, kicked us with their boots and poured hot water on us … when I tried to move and shouted, one of them used the cigarette he was smoking to burn me."

Cameroon's Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary denounced the report as a collection of "crude lies, hasty deductions." The minister alleges that it is part of a foreign-led strategy to destabilize the nation.

Demonstrators in Douala, Cameroon, carry banners as they take part in a march voicing their opposition to independence or more autonomy for Anglophone regions in an October 2017 protest. The banners read 'I am not Francophone' and 'I am not Anglophone.' (Joel Kouam/Reuters) Cameroon has also been battling the forces of Boko Haram, a spill-over from the fighting in neighbouring Nigeria's northeastern Borno State. Attacks and bombings by the militant group have killed more than 2,500 Cameroonians since 2014.

Yesterday, the Nigerian government announced that it intends to start repatriating 91,000 refugees — people fleeing both conflicts — to Cameroon in July, under a tripartite agreement signed with the UNHCR. It is being billed as a "safe, dignified and voluntary" return.

"They taped my legs and then they started to tape the rest of me and, because I was making noise, one of them told the other guy, 'Give me some tape, I'll shut her up.' He took the tape and he placed it over my mouth and then he said, 'That's what you get for speaking out about the boys.'"

- DeeAnn Fitzpatrick, a Newfoundland woman, tells the BBC about the alleged harassment she experienced while working as a fisheries officer at Marine Scotland's Scrabster office on Britain's northern coast.

DeeAnn Fitzpatrick says she was subjected to a decade of workplace abuse, including being bound and gagged in an office chair. This photo was taken eight years ago by a man accused of the abuse. (Provided by BBC Scotland)

June 21, 2001: Olympic bid meets Mel Lastman's mouth

Nobody ever accused Mel Lastman of over-thinking things. But even by his shoot-from-the-mouth standards, it was a horrible gaffe — making a "joke" about how he was afraid to travel to Africa in case he ended up in a "pot of boiling water with all these natives dancing around me." The timing, just before the Toronto mayor was due to depart for Kenya to sell the city's bid for the 2008 Summer Olympics, was nearly as bad as the sentiment. And despite all his apologies, Toronto got crushed during the formal vote 22 days later, coming a distant second to Beijing.

The Toronto mayor's cannibal comments leave a bad taste. 2:44

