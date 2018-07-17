Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and we'll deliver it directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

TODAY:

Amid the chaos of the Trump presidency, U.S. media have been asking where former president Barack Obama is. On Tuesday, he turned up in South Africa to deliver a pointed speech to celebrate the life of Nelson Mandela.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, is now the wealthiest person in modern history.

Having set the track and field world alight with his speed, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is now settling into a second career as a soccer player - in Australia.

Obama returns to the fore

Barack Obama has always known the weight of words.

So it was no surprise that he didn't mention the current president of the United States by name today, as he gave a rare public speech in South Africa.

But as the U.S. — and the rest of the world — grapples with the fallout from Donald Trump's cozy summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki yesterday, the future of America was clearly on the former president's mind.

Obama began his address by invoking the "strange and uncertain times" we live in, with "each day's news cycle bringing more head-spinning and disturbing headlines." And although he suggested that his goal was to offer "perspective," his underlying critique of Trump frequently shone through.

"We see much of the world threatening to return to an older and more dangerous, more brutal, way of doing business," Obama said at one point.

"Strongman politics are ascendant suddenly. Whereby elections and some pretense of democracy are maintained — the form of it — but those in power seek to undermine every institution or norm that gives democracy meaning."

Obama warned about the politics of "fear and resentment," and a world where facts and "the very concept of objective truth" are maligned.

"The free press is under attack, censorship and state control of media is on the rise. Social media, once seen as a mechanism to promote knowledge and understanding and solidarity, proved to be just as effective promoting hatred and paranoia and propaganda and conspiracy theories," he said.

But the purpose of Obama's speech, a one-and-a-half-hour stemwinder, was to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth. And Obama frequently channeled the late South African leader's sense of hope and faith in justice.

"Things may go backwards for a while, but ultimately, right makes might — not the other way around," Obama told the cheering crowd of 15,000 gathered in a Johannesburg cricket stadium.

Obama watches members of the Soweto Gospel Choir sing the South African national anthem. (Themba Hadebe/Associated Press)

"I believe in Nelson Mandela's vision, I believe in a vision shared by Ghandi and King and Abraham Lincoln, I believe in a vision of equality and justice and freedom and multi-racial democracy based on a premise that all people are created equally."

"I believe we have no choice but to move forward, that those of us who believe in democracy and civil rights have a better story to tell," he added. "Countries which rely on rabid nationalism and xenophobia and doctrines of religious or racial superiority... Eventually, those countries find themselves consumed by civil or external war."

The two-time president has been quiet since leaving the Oval office at the beginning of 2017, even as Trump has sought to undermine his legislative accomplishments and undo legacy. Those close to him have explained his silence as a commitment to the long practice of America's former leaders steering clear of the fray. But that hasn't stopped the U.S. media from wondering out loud why the leading voice of liberalism has remained on the sidelines in such ill-liberal times.

"Where is Barack Obama?"New York magazine asked last month, two months after The Atlantic posed exactly the same question.

America has its answer now.

Obama is in the same place he has always been.

The world must resist the temptation to give in to cynicism, he told the South African crowd, "because we've been through darker times. We've been in lower valleys."

Then he built to his conclusion.

"Keep believing, keep marching, keep building, keep raising your voice, every generation has the opportunity to remake the world," he said. "Now's a good time to be fired up."

All hope, no change.

Jeff Bezos's ballooning wealth

Jeff Bezos is in his prime.

The founder of Amazon.com officially became the wealthiest person in modern history yesterday morning, after his company's stock price soared above US $1,825 a share in trading.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, that puts the 54-year-old's personal fortune at about $150 billion — a third more than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the second-richest person in the world. Bezos's current wealth is just slightly ahead of the previous record, the $100 billion Gates was worth in 1999 (about $149 billion in 2018 dollars).

Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the world's richest individual. ( David Ryder/Getty Images)

(By this morning, Bloomberg had added another billion to Bezos' haul, although Amazon stock was going for about $5 less a share in early trading.)

Regardless of whether the ranking holds, it's been a very good year for Bezos. Last summer, when Amazon was trading at a paltry $1,083, his 80 million or so shares were worth just $87 billion. At the beginning of 2018, his fortune sat at $105 billion. And now, six-and-a-half months later, it is up another $45 billion.

Bezos is now almost as rich as the world's wealthiest family, the Walmart Waltons, who have a fortune of $151.5 billion. But Amazon's market capitalization of $885 billion long ago left the bricks-and-mortar retailer, the world's largest chain, in the dust, and is now worth almost three and a half times more than Walmart's $258 billion.

Apple still has a bigger market cap — $937 billion, as of yesterday — and may win the race to become the first trillion-dollar company. But Amazon is now more highly valued than Google ($826 billion) and pretty much any other corporation you can think of. Oil giant Exxon Mobil, for example, has a $349 billion valuation. AT&T is worth $234 billion. Then there's Procter & Gamble ($190 billion), Disney ($164 billion) and former world-beater General Motors, which is valued at just $55.5 billion these days.

As Bloomberg points out, Bezos would still be second on the list if Bill Gates hadn't been busy giving away a significant chunk of his fortune — 700 million Microsoft shares and $2.9 billion worth of cash since 1996.

And neither man counts as the wealthiest in history, an honour which goes to Mansa Musa I, the 14th-century ruler of Mali, whose fortune of salt and gold was estimated to be worth at least $400 billion in 2012 dollars. (John D. Rockefeller, the 19th-century robber baron, still ranks as the richest-ever American, with a fortune that was worth about two per cent of U.S. GDP, or some $350 billion in today's terms.)

But Bezos clearly has more than enough. In an interview with Business Insider last April, the Amazon CEO said he has so much cash he can only think of one way to spend it: space travel.

In 2015, the private space company Blue Origin, founded by Bezos, launched its unmanned spaceship in its maiden test flight. (Blue Origin via AP)

Bezos revealed that he has been cashing out about a billion a year in stock to underwrite rocket development at Blue Origin, his extreme altitude tourism venture.

"I plan to continue to do that for a long time," he told the publication. "Because you're right, you're not going to spend it on a second dinner out."

Although what Bezos is doing hardly counts as an act of philanthropy. The ticket price for a few minutes of near-space weightlessness aboard the first public Blue Origin flights next year will be between US $200,000 and $300,000.

Usain Bolt puts his best footy forward

​The world's fastest man is making a career change.

Reports out of Australia suggest Usain Bolt will soon sign a tryout deal with a soccer club in the country's top pro league.

Former Olympic and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, left, is tackled by France's Bixente Lizarazu during a charity soccer match in Nanterre, France, in June. (Thibault Camus/Associated Press)

The Central Coast Mariners are based in Gosford, a Sydney suburb. Last year, the team finished in 10th and final place with a record of four wins, eight losses and 15 draws. Although considered minnows — the seaside town is one of the A-League's smallest markets — they have occasionally been a bigger fish, topping the league table twice and winning a championship in 2013.

Bolt's contract will run for six weeks, starting next month, as the team prepares for cup competition in August and the beginning of its regular season in October. The eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medalist told an Aussie TV channel that he is in discussions for a season-long deal.

It's not yet clear how much Bolt will earn, but it seems it will be worth his time, with the rest of the A-League clubs kicking in funds to support a sure-fire ticket-seller.

Bolt is a soccer fanatic, and a lifelong Manchester United fan. He has trained with pro clubs on a number of occasions in the past, including German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund in March and Stromsgodset, a Norwegian team, last month.

In early June, the 31-year-old played in a charity match at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium, scoring on a penalty kick and winning "man of the match." The number on his jersey was 9.58, a reference to his world record 100m time, set in 2009.

Bolt says he's serious about his soccer dreams and willing to play any position, from goal to striker.

A select few pro athletes have made the switch between sports. For example, Danny Ainge, a former Toronto Blue Jay, went on to have a long — and much better — career in the NBA. And then there's Michael Jordan, who returned to basketball after taking a year off to toil in baseball's minor leagues.

Usain Bolt seen during the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2018 match between England and the Rest of the World at Old Trafford in Manchester in June 2018. Bolt's shirt number for that game reflected the world record time he set in the 100 metre sprint in 2009. (Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

But Bolt hasn't exactly been keeping in game shape since his formal retirement from track and field last summer. Last week, he was busy celebrating his girlfriend's birthday in St. Barts, drinking and dancing on the beach, before jetting off to Moscow to watch the World Cup final in a private box.

And then there was his appearance — in lederhosen — at Oktoberfest in Germany this past fall, hoisting giant steins of beer. Bolt did apparently find time to squeeze in an athletic contest — a late-night running race in a parking lot versus a dirndl-wearing woman.

He won, despite giving her a substantial head start.

Today in history

July 17, 1955: A rare glimpse of Sochi and the Soviet Union

Eleven Canadian women — all journalists — were invited to take a guided tour of the Soviet Union in the summer of 1955. As this report by Marjorie McEnaney makes clear, what they found defied the Cold War stereotypes: chicly dressed Muscovites, happy vacationers on the Black Sea, an almost fully rebuilt Leningrad. The cost? Just $19 a day including meals, room and transportation — and perhaps some lingering suspicions that they didn't quite get the full picture of Soviet life in the aftermath of Stalin.

Marjorie McEnaney is one of 11 women on a 6,000 mile trip across the Soviet Union in 1955, offering CBC Newsmagazine viewers a glimpse of historic sites and a sanatorium at Sochi. 7:35

