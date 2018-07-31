Iran dismisses Trump's overture for talks

Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and we'll deliver it directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

TODAY:

Donald Trump's apparent willingness to meet with Iran's leadership to iron out their differences is being met with resistance in Tehran. Meanwhile, the Iranian economy is in dire straits.

A controversy in the U.S. over the right to 3D print guns can't stop the runaway growth of so-called additive manufacturing.

Yemen's three-year-long civil war has already created the worst cholera outbreak in human history. And it looks to be getting worse.

Missed The National last night? Watch it here

Iran so far away — on U.S. talks

​Iran's leaders are letting it be known that they have little interest in making nice with the United States.

Donald Trump's surprise offer to sit down with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with "no preconditions" was firmly rejected by a number of high-ranking officials in Tehran today.

"Negotiation is not an appropriate option given Trump's humiliation of Iran," Ali Motahhari, the deputy speaker of Iran's parliament, told the Fars News Agency, referring to the U.S. president's May decision to pull out the international nuclear deal. "Talks under such circumstances means ignominy, disdain and humiliation," Motahhari added.

Meanwhile, Iran's interior minister suggested that America can't be trusted to keep its word.

"The United States is not trustworthy. How can we trust this country when it withdraws unilaterally from the nuclear deal?" asked Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

Rouhani himself called the U.S. pullout "illegal" during a meeting with the U.K.'s ambassador, saying that it is up to Europe to fix the damage to Iran's relationship with the West.

Trump's decision to reimpose sanctions, starting next week, is having a dramatic effect on Iran's economy, however. Today, the rial traded at a new low of 119,000 to the U.S. dollar, almost three times lower than where it was at the beginning of 2018, and lost 18 per cent of its value in just the past two days.

And there are fears that Iran might react to the increasing pressure by closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which tankers carry 18.5 million barrels a day of oil.

"The [U.S.] sanctions against Iran affect the functions of the Strait of Hormuz," the head of the Iranian navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, told reporters today. "The Strait of Hormuz remaining open hinges on Iran's interests and the international community should live up to its obligations towards the Islamic Republic."

Shopkeepers in Tehran recently closed their stalls in anger over Iran's troubled economy. (Iranian Labor News Agency via AP)

Some countries, like India, have cut their Iranian oil purchases ahead of the sanctions. But China, which imports nearly 720,000 barrels a day from Iran — about 20 per cent of the country's output — is not expected to follow Trump's orders.

World oil prices have been on a downward slide this month as the market tries to gauge the likelihood of Iranian sanctions and the effect of OPEC's vow to make up any shortfall.

The wildcard remains what E.U. leaders will do as they try to keep Iran in the 2015 nuclear framework, and protect European businesses from the fallout of U.S. sanctions.

This week, a group of 10 Republican senators, including Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, sent a joint letter to the ambassadors of Germany, France and the U.K. warning of congressional action if their countries seek "to evade or undermine American statutes."

A report in today's issue of the Tehran Times, the Islamic Republic's official English newspaper calls the letter "snobbish."

3D printing: guns today, full-size humans tomorrow

Allowing people to 3D print functioning AR-15 assault rifles is generally considered a bad idea.

But that is where America is at this morning, after the Trump administration struck a legal bargain that permitted a Texas designer to publish downloadable blueprints for the untraceable and hard-to-detect plastic weapons.

Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D printer at his home in Austin, Tex. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Eight states are now suing the U.S. government to stop the deal — which was supposed to go into effect tomorrow — and the president himself seems to be questioning its wisdom, tweeting this morning that "it doesn't make much sense."

However, the blueprints are already available and more than 1,000 people have downloaded them today. But that pales to the one million who obtained printing instructions for other plastic guns before the U.S. State Department ordered designer Cody Wilson to take them down in 2013 because they violated export controls.

The NRA has been unusually quiet on the issue, but other U.S. gun advocates argue that it all falls under the Second Amendment guarantee of the right to bear (plastic) arms, and point out that the cost of a decent 3D printer — $3,500 and up — is far more than the price of a traditional, metal AR-15, which can be had for as low as US $550.

The reality, however, is that 3D printing is here to stay — and getting cheaper and more accessible by the day.

The additive manufacturing industry, as it is formally known, is now worth $7.3 billion US a year, a 21 per cent increase from 2017, and by some estimates will grow to be worth $33 billion by 2023.

More than 135 companies around the world now produce industrial 3D printing systems, and over 500,000 home desktop plastic printers have been sold over the past two years.

The variety of things that can now be printed, instead of fabricated by traditional means, is stunning. Everything from airplane parts to bionic prosthetics for children to high-fashion knitwear, as well as the odd chicken foot or tail for a luckless alligator.

Just today, there's a new study on how 3D printing on microlattice structures for the insides of lithium-ion batteries promises to vastly improve their charging rates and storage capacity.

Trump has apparently spoken to the NRA about the wisdom of allowing 3D printed guns. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

Earlier this week, NASA handed out a bunch of money to fund promising prototypes for Mars bases, which are to be 3D-printed on the red planet's surface from locally available materials.

One of the principal hurdles to big dreams of printed cars, aircraft and homes — the relatively small size of the machines — is also being tackled. This week, a South African company unveiled plans for the world's largest additive manufacturing machine, big enough to print a full-sized human.

The printer, which will use titanium powder to make aircraft parts and other industrial items as big as 2m x 60cm x 60cm should be ready in two years.

Although it won't come cheap. Filling its reservoir with titanium dust will cost $750,000.

Like this newsletter? Sign up and have it delivered by email.

You may also like our early-morning newsletter, the Morning Brief — start the day with the news you need in one quick and concise read. Sign up here.

Fearing a cholera catastrophe in Yemen

​When Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen launched their offensive on the port city of Hodeidah in mid-June, they predicted victory within seven days.

Yemeni pro-government forces are seen firing a heavy machine gun near Hodeida airport in June. (AFP/Getty Images)

A month and a half later, the fighting continues, and now the UN is warning that the 600,000 civilians who remain trapped in the city are on the cusp of a humanitarian disaster.

Over the past few days, Saudi airstrikes have targeted hospitals and the city's water supply, raising fears that a cholera outbreak may dramatically worsen.

"Cholera is already present in neighborhoods across the city and governorate. Damage to sanitation, water and health facilities jeopardizes everything we are trying to do," Lise Grande, the UN's Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, warned this past weekend. "We could be one airstrike away from an unstoppable epidemic."

Yemen's three-year-long civil war has already created the worst cholera outbreak in human history, with more than 1.1 million suspected cases and at least 2,300 deaths. The fighting has also left 8.4 million people – including 300,000 children in Hodeidah – on the brink of starvation.

The Red Sea port, held by Houthi rebels, is the country's main entry point for food, fuel, medicine and all forms of humanitarian assistance, but has effectively been blockaded by the Saudis since last November. The Iran-backed Houthis have suggested they might be willing to turn over its control to the UN, but a deal has proven elusive.

Meanwhile, the fighting has intensified over the past week, with new flashpoints emerging.

A man in Hodeidah receives aid kits distributed by the International Red Cross. (Abduljabbar Zeyad/Reuters)

Oil shipments through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea were temporarily halted last weekend after the Houthis hit two Saudi tankers, causing minor damage.

Yesterday, the Saudis claimed to have destroyed several missile launch sites along its southern border with Yemen, while the Houthis announced that they had captured two Saudi soldiers during a cross-border attack on a military base in Jizan province.

To date, more than 10,000 Yemenis have been killed and two million more displaced in the grinding conflict.

Saudi forces have seen more than 1,000 troops killed since they first intervened in support of the now-exiled government led by President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

A few words on …

America's plans to build a wall along the Mexican border.

U.S. President Donald Trump's message to Congress was blunt — pay for the border wall or he'll shut the government down. The threat comes two months before the U.S. government budget deadline, and Congress would have to approve $1.6 billion in funding just to start construction. <a href="https://t.co/3GSPEeArVU">pic.twitter.com/3GSPEeArVU</a> —@CBCTheNational

Quote of the moment

"Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn't matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!"

- U.S. President Donald Trump takes a curious new tack in his relentless campaign against the Mueller investigation as the bank and tax fraud trial of his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, begins.

What The National is reading​

Canadian economy expanding at a 2.6% annual pace ( CBC )

) North Korea working on new missiles, says U.S. officials ( BBC )

) Russia has dumped 84% of its U.S. debt holdings ( CNN Money )

) Roadside bomb hits Afghan bus, killing 11 ( Agence France Presse )

) Entangled right whale spotted in Bay of Fundy ( CBC )

) New Zealand changes 'sexist' road signs after seven-year-old complains ( SBS News )

) Need 1,200 rolls of toilet paper? Try the U.S. embassy's online auction ( Guardian )

) Man charged for stealing shark from Texas aquarium ( Telegraph)

Today in history

July 31, 1960: Hiroshima residents still feeling the fallout

Fifteen years after the Americans dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, the city has been rebuilt, but the effects of radiation continue to kill its residents. The special "Atomic Hospital," built by the International Red Cross, treats 70 people a day for anemia, leukemia, blindness, burns and other bomb-related conditions. And each year, 40 to 50 of them die. Somewhere between 60,000 and 80,000 people – almost all of them civilians – were killed when the bomb was dropped on Aug 6, 1945. And just about as many perished from its after-effects.

An "atomic hospital" in Hiroshima treats patients for leukemia, anemia and radiation burns. 8:01

Sign up here and have The National Today newsletter delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

Please send your ideas, news tips, rants and compliments to thenationaltoday@cbc.ca. ​