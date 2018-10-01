Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

TODAY:

Indonesian officials now say the death toll from the earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi could be in the thousands.

The tweaked NAFTA trade deal is called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, but a number of organizations already go by the acronym USMCA and they have absolutely nothing to do with trade.

Growing crisis in Indonesia

The death toll from Friday's powerful earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi is likely in the thousands, Indonesian authorities conceded today, as they struggle to get help and supplies into the devastated region.

So far, there are 844 confirmed fatalities from the 7.5 magnitude tremor, which was was followed by a six-metre high wave that slammed into the seaside city of Palu.

A man squeezes out from beneath a car Monday that was wedged into a building by the tsunami in Palu, Indonesia. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

But rescue and recovery efforts have only just begun in central parts of the island, where the damage was reportedly even greater. Entire neighbourhoods and villages there were sucked into the earth as the ground literally liquified.

"There are still hundreds of victims buried in mud," Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the country's national disaster mitigation agency, told reporters today.

The Jakarta Post reports that as many as 2,000 are feared dead in Petebo alone, an area about 10 kilometres inland from the city centre, due to a sudden mud flow that swept away homes and businesses.

An Indonesian Red Cross team carries the body of a tsunami victim from a collapsed building. Hundreds of body bags were placed side-by-side in a freshly dug mass grave Monday, as a hard-hit Indonesian city began burying its dead from the devastating earthquake and tsunami. (Tata Syuflana/Associated Press)

A similar number of people are missing and presumed dead in the West Palu district, where the ground also opened up.

Video taken during Friday's quake and now circulating on social media shows solid ground in a rural area shaking, then suddenly starting to flow, carrying away buildings.

Indonesian disaster agency says this shows “liquefaction” of ground as earthquake ripples radiate out. Utterly terrifying. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Palu?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Palu</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/Channel4News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Channel4News</a> <a href="https://t.co/HTviei0KGZ">pic.twitter.com/HTviei0KGZ</a> —@millerC4

The phenomenon, known as liquefaction, occurs when soggy or soaked ground "loses its strength or stiffness in response to an applied stress," like an earthquake's shaking, as if the soil had been put in a blender.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has appealed for international help, asking for generators, construction equipment and tents. Several countries, including Australia, China and the United States, are dispatching emergency aid.

But getting the needed supplies onto the island is proving difficult, as authorities struggle with damaged docks, roads and airport runways.

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground grows more chaotic by the hour.

Today, thousands swarmed the small airport in Palu, hoping to grab a ride out on military transport planes. Local supermarkets have been stripped clean by looters, and water and gasoline are in short supply.

An aerial photo taken Monday of an area in Palu devastated by the earthquake. (Hafidz Mubarak/via Reuters)

At least 16,000 people have been displaced, are now facing a fourth night out of their ruined or damaged homes, and haven't eaten in days. Aid trucks making it into the district are being waylaid on the road by mobs of parched and hungry people.

Fears of disease are mounting as bodies decay in the 33 C heat.

In the hills above Palu, volunteers have dug a 100-metre-long mass grave with space for more than 1,300 corpses. It is already half-full with the dead from just one local hospital.

And more than 1,400 inmates are on the run after the prisons on the island were severely damaged in the earthquake, allowing them to escape.

An earthquake and tsunami survivor surveys the destruction around a collapsed mosque in Palu, Indonesia, on Monday. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Authorities are also coming under heavy criticism for what appears to have been a failure of the tsunami alert system following Friday's quake. A warning was issued about half an hour after the tremor, but by that time the wave had already hit.

The tsunami was both bigger and faster than the waves normally produced by a quake of such magnitude — perhaps due to Palu's location at the end of a long, narrow bay.

Indonesia's outdated warning system didn't help.

The country has a network of 22 buoys that are supposed to track waves and relay warnings via satellite, but all are apparently out of service.

USMCA

Donald Trump has always been big on branding.

But the American president's insistence on changing the name of the renegotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact is likely to lead to some confusion.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday to discuss the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA). (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

NAFTA — the North American Free Trade Agreement — is out, because as Trump explained late last month, he feels it has a "bad connotation."

So the tweaked deal will now been known as USMCA — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The thing is, there are a number of organizations that already go by that acronym, and they have absolutely nothing to do with dairy or autos.

The U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) supports a network of motorcycle mentors across the United States. (Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images)

Take, for example, the U.S. Minority Contractors Association. The Illinois-based group "assists and advocates" for minority-owned contractors and subcontractors.

Or the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association. It's the organization that trains and certifies those who seek to make racers go fast and promises riders the "most empowering, challenging, rewarding activity" they'll ever know.

Also in the speed world, there's the U.S. National Melges Class Association, the umbrella group for sailors who race Melges 24 boats, a popular and quick monohull sailboat. (Bonus points for the fact that a Canadian, Richard Reid, finished second in the U.S. national standings this season.)

On the more cerebral side, there's the U.S. Math Championships Association, which oversees all those geeky Olympiads where teams of students compete to solve complex problems with just their brains, pencils and paper.

For a time, the American Army used an organizational structure called the U.S. Military Community Activity for its bases in Germany and other parts of Europe.

Melges 24-class yachts during a race in Key West. The U.S. National Melges Class Association is a group for sailors who race the popular monohull sailboats. (Molly Riley/Reuters)

And the USMCA acronym is even in use farther afield, as the short-form for the annual Urban Safety of Mega Cities in Asia conference, which tackles maintenance and management issues as they relate to natural disasters like earthquakes, heatwaves and typhoons.

If you're interested in attending, registration is still open for this year's session in Hyderabad, India, from Dec. 12-14.

More on the USMCA trade deal from CBC News:

And follow the in-depth coverage of the new trade deal, including an interview with Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, tonight on The National on CBC Television and streamed online.

A few words on ...

A powerful image.

Quote of the moment

"I was surprised about how vocal he was about the fact that he likes beer."

- Donald Trumpagain comes to the defence of Brett Kavanaugh, his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, during an extended Rose Garden rant this morning.

President Donald Trump answers questions from the media in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Monday. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

Today in history

Oct. 1, 1968: Inside the Playboy Club

Canada's first — and only — Playboy Club opened in Montreal in 1967 as a side attraction for the World's Fair. The following year, the CBC's Jean Templeton paid a visit and talked to the "bunnies" about what it was like to work there. Not that pleasant, as one might imagine. The skimpy costumes were so tight that it made it difficult to sit down, and left the wearers with back pain and numb legs. But the worst part, explains one bunny, was spending eight hours waiting tables in three-inch heels. "It's the feet more than anything," she says. "At the end of the evening, you just collapse."

Meet the bunnies! A look inside the first Playboy Club in Canada. 10:41

