UN fears chemical weapons attacks, 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Idlib
- UN fears use of chemical weapons as Syria appears to be readying for final assault on Idlib
- Alex Salmond, former first-minister of Scotland, has resigned from his party to concentrate on fighting sexual misconduct allegations
- Spain's 'war of the ribbons' over Catalonian independence is escalating
- Missed The National last night? Watch it here
Chemical weapons fears in Idlib
An emboldened Syrian government appears to readying for a final assault on Idlib, the last rebel-held region of the country.
Speaking in Moscow this morning, Walid al-Moualem, Syria's foreign minister, said government troops will "go all the way" in their pursuit of their "primary target" in the region, the Al-Qaeda linked Al-Nusra Front. Syria "will do its utmost" to avoid civilian casualties, he added, denying rumours of government plans to unleash chemical weapons in the region.
"I assure you that we do not have chemical weapons and are not able to use them," Moualem said.
"The lives of 2.9 million people are at stake, and international mutually threatening messages and warnings and counter-warnings are taking place in the last few days," Staffan de Mistura, the UN envoy for Syria, warned today in Geneva.
Assad's biggest backer, Russia, seems more than willing to let him take the gloves off.
Yesterday in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the Idlib militants as a "festering abscess," that "needs to be liquidated."
And today Russia announced that it will be holding "war games" off the Syrian coast from Sept. 1 to 8 involving 25 warships, including a guided missile cruiser, fighter jets and strategic bombers.
"In the interests of ensuring the safety of shipping and air traffic, and in line with international law, the areas of the exercise will be declared dangerous for shipping and flights," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that appears to be a not-so-subtle warning to foreign powers.
The UN has warned that an all-out assault on Idlib could displace as many as 800,000 civilians. It is appealing to all sides to set up escape corridors and allow for humanitarian assistance.
For the moment, talks are taking precedence over military action.
Turkey, which backs some of the rebel groups in Idlib, is trying to find a way to stave off the offensive.
He is scheduled to meet with Vladimir Putin tomorrow.
Alex Salmond steps down
Alex Salmond, the former first-minister of Scotland, has resigned from his party to concentrate on his fight against sexual misconduct allegations.
In a video posted on YouTube last night, the 63-year-old stalwart of Scotland's independence movement said he has temporarily left the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) in order to clear his name, and spare his successor Nicola Sturgeon from an awkward dilemma.
"I did not come into politics to facilitate opposition attacks on the SNP and, with Parliament returning next week, I have tendered my resignation to remove this line of opposition attack."
News of the allegations against Salmond, which date back to December 2013 when he was still premier, broke last week in the Daily Record newspaper.
According to reports, two government employees came forward this past January with claims of inappropriate behaviour. One incident, involving an alleged sexual assault, is said to have occurred at his official residence.
The Scottish government launched an investigation in March, and the cases have since been passed on to the police.
But Salmond, who vigorously denies the accusations, says he has not be given the opportunity to examine or question the supposed evidence against him. Last week he filed suit against the government, seeking a judicial review of the way the complaints have been handled.
Salmond said he was resigning in hopes of avoiding "substantial internal division" within the Scottish nationalist movement. But his appeal for donations appears to have created an instant rift.
Nicola Sturgeontook to the BBC this morning to defend her government's handling of the allegations, saying that Scotland needs a culture where people are able to safely make complaints regardless of "how senior, how powerful, how well known or what the political allegiance is" of the person they are accusing. The first minister added that women have to be certain that their allegations will be "treated seriously and fairly."
Later in the day, she posted several tweets pointing to a fundraising campaign for a rape crisis network and national charity to end domestic abuse.
Meanwhile, reports the Guardian, several of her MPs and senior party members appear to be contributing to the fund for Salmond's defence.
Rhoda Grant, the Scottish Labour Party's spokesperson on women's issues, accused the former first minister of abusing his power and "dragging Scotland into the gutter."
"Decent people will rightly be furious that he is to raise money to take the Scottish government to court," she said in a release. "It suggests that he is sending a signal to those who have made allegations that he has the upper hand."
Untie a yellow ribbon ...
Spain's 'War of the Ribbons' is escalating.
Over the summer, there have been close to two dozen public clashes between Spanish nationalists and supporters of Catalonian independence, sparked by a proliferation of yellow ribbons that are meant as a silent protest against the continued imprisonment of separatist leaders.
A group of 80 pro-Spain activists descended yesterday on La Bisbal d'Empordà, a staunchly separatist town in northern Catalonia, and started removing pro-independence symbols and hauling them away in large trash bags.
Then later in the day, two leaders of the right-wing Ciudadanos party — an anti-independence movement — travelled to the town of Alella, near Barcelona, with media in tow to cut down yellow ribbons from a railing on a downtown street while their supporters applauded and passersby shouted "Fascists!" The ribbons were replaced within minutes of their departure.
Tensions are growing as the first anniversary of Catalan's Oct. 1 secession referendum approaches, and anger rises over the Spanish government's bid to have the movement's leaders jailed for up to 30 years on charges of sedition and rebellion.
Police have generally refused to intervene in the confrontations. María José Segarra, Spain's attorney general, has resisted calls for charges, calling both the tying and removing of ribbons "part of freedom of expression."
Early next week, the debate over Spain's treatment of Catalonia will shift stages to a Belgian courtroom and the beginning of a civil suit that the breakaway region's former president, Carles Puigdemont, has brought against Supreme Court Justice Pablo Llarena.
The Spanish government has hired a Belgian law firm to defend Llarena, who is expected to testify on Tuesday.
Supply management.
What the heck is supply management, why is it so important to NAFTA and how will the dairy industry be affected in Canada? <a href="https://t.co/LMfW7aDiyi">pic.twitter.com/LMfW7aDiyi</a>—@CBCTheNational
"This decision reinforces our belief that the Trans Mountain Expansion Project must not proceed, and we tell the Prime Minister to start listening and put an end to this type of relationship. It is time for Prime Minister Trudeau to do the right thing."
- Khelsilem, a councillor and spokesperson for British Columbia's Squamish Nation, reacts to this morning's Federal Court of Appeals ruling quashing federal government approvals for the pipeline project.
Today in history
Aug. 30, 1979: The Canadarm — 'What is this big arm?'
The Canadarm works just like yours, provided it's 15-metres long and covered in a thermal blanket. Bill Chisholm, who was overseeing the electronic design work at Montreal's Spar Aerospace, explains how hard it is to get a multi-jointed arm to accelerate, slow down and grab things in zero gravity. But however powerful the robotic limb is in space, it's a weakling on Earth, unable to pick up even a coffee table.
