Acapulco's entire police force suspended in corruption probe as crime surges in Mexico
- Mexican authorities have disarmed and suspended Acapulco's entire municipal police force amidst a massive murder and corruption investigation as the country struggles with a crime wave.
- The Indigenous vote could have an impact on the U.S. midterm elections for the first time in years.
- Nike's decision to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its relaunched "Just Do It" ad campaign infuriated many American conservatives, but the company's profits are up.
Surging crime in Mexico
Mexican authorities have disarmed and suspended Acapulco's entire municipal police force amidst a massive murder and corruption investigation.
Heavily armed soldiers and marines staged a daylight raid on the resort city's police headquarters yesterday, arresting two senior police commanders on homicide charges and seizing the guns, bulletproof vests and radios of the rest of the force.
The Pacific coast city of 800,000, once a playground for foreign tourists, is now known as Mexico's murder capital. The local murder rate is 103 homicides per 100,000 residents, one of the highest in the world.
Most of the killings are connected to the drug trade, with up to 50 gangs currently battling for supremacy.
Drug violence in Mexico has left more than 200,000 dead since 2006. Another 35,000 people have simply disappeared.
Last year, Mexico recorded 31,174 murders, a 27 per cent increase from 2016, and the country's murder rate is now at its highest point since 1990. To date, 2018 is proving even more deadly, with almost 19,000 killings over the first eight months of the year, a 20 per cent jump from 2017.
Horrors have become commonplace.
This week, authorities in the Gulf state of Veracruz issued photos of clothing items found in a mass grave, including an infant's pants, toddler's sandals, and tiny T-shirts decorated with Pokemon and Tinkerbell. So far at least 174 skulls have been discovered in the massive pit and the excavation continues.
But Mexico's crime problems go even deeper.
Yesterday, the National Statistics Institute released the results of a country-wide survey on "common crime," which it defines as pretty much everything short of murder, drugs and migrant trafficking. It estimates that there were 33.6 million "lesser" crimes committed last year, 2.5 million more than the year before.
Muggings on the street or transit were the most-cited offences, accounting for 28 per cent of the total.
The Institute estimated that there were somewhere between 64,000 and 97,000 kidnappings in Mexico last year, most short-term affairs for relatively modest ransoms.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the new president-elect who takes office on Dec. 1, made the crime epidemic a central focus of his campaign and has promised to take personal control of government efforts to halt the violence.
The rot is profound, however.
In Guerrero state alone, more than a dozen municipal police departments have been disbanded due to corruption over the past four years, including the force in the state capital of Chilpancingo, where dozens of teenagers turned up dead following run-ins with the cops.
A pending auction of drilling rights in a rich oil and gas deposit in Tamaulipas state, near the Texas border, may end up being a bust because foreign firms are scared of violent drug and human trafficking gangs that roam the countryside.
And the spread of violence now threatens Mexico's tourism industry, which attracted some 40 million people last year and brought in $21.3 billion US.
But even the fantasy versions of Mexico seem to be bumping up against its worrying reality.
The $45 million US spent on a Cirque du Soleil show, Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico, has been declared a "bad investment" by the new government since it failed to increase visitor numbers.
Cartoons with political teeth
CBC Los Angeles bureau reporter Kim Brunhuber has been examining how the Indigenous vote may affect the U.S. midterm elections, particularly in light of the Trump administration's desire to open up Indigenous lands for exploitation. One of the people he spoke to is a popular Native American artist who regularly takes aim at President Trump through newspaper cartoons.
Meeting up with America's most famous Native American cartoonist wasn't easy.
It was my last day in New Mexico and I was running out of time. After numerous emails and phone calls, he finally agreed to meet me at his home in Santo Domingo Pueblo, near Albuquerque.
Except as I waited at the appointed hour near his house, he told me he was actually in the city of Santa Fe and that he should be along soon enough. So, in the searing New Mexico heat, I waited outside the pueblo post office while Indigenous tribe members posting letters regarded me curiously.
But Ricardo Caté was worth the wait.
"I don't want to preach to the choir," Caté told me at his studio – a small shack attached to his trailer home. "I want Trump supporters to see this. I want them to think about how we feel about these issues."
Caté's is a unique voice on the political landscape. His recurring character, "The Chief," delights in pointing out the absurdity of positions held by what he calls "the dominant society."
He shows me the cartoon he's working on: two Indigenous men watching a fleet of sailing ships arriving off the coast. "They're watching all these ships coming in and one simply says, 'We need to toughen our immigration laws,'" Caté says.
His cartoons have been running in the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper since 2006. But Caté is confident that in these hyper-political times, his work is more relevant — and necessary — than ever.
"I can't quite explain it, but it's doing something," Caté says. "My art is doing something that's making a difference. And that's what I like about it."
He's hoping to use his art to help mobilize the Indigenous vote during the upcoming midterms. Only about 40 per cent of Native Americans are registered to vote, and their voting rates lag behind all other ethnic groups. But things may be changing.
"I'd like to jump on that bandwagon and actually help her with my art," Caté told me.
"I foresee a lot of natives actually headed to the polls this election. I think it would bring a lot of really cool changes."
Kim Brunhuber's story tonight on The National on CBC Television and streamed online
Just buy it
Colin Kaepernick is good for business.
American shoe maker Nike released its latest earnings report last night, showing its revenue up 10 per cent to $9.95 billion US for its first fiscal quarter, and a profit of $1.1 billion — a 15 per cent rise.
The company beat analyst predictions with adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which was four cents better than expected.
Nike's decision to make Kaepernick, the originator of the NFL's take-a-knee anthem protests, the face of its relaunched "Just Do It" ad campaign infuriated many American conservatives, and there was talk of consumer boycotts.
The company's stock, which was already up 30 per cent this year, surged again this month, hitting an all-time high of $86.04 and adding $6 billion to Nike's market value. (Becoming perhaps a little too hot, as the market later backed off despite the strong earnings report. This morning, Nike is trading around $83.)
Social media mentions — an indicator of the brand's place in the zeitgeist — are up 50 per cent since the ads featuring the former San Francisco 49er debuted on Sept. 4.
Meanwhile, consumer analysts are predicting a sales bump based on online orders and survey data that shows more than half of Americans approve of the campaign.
However, even as the company rides the progressive wave, there are questions about whether its executives are really committed to Kaepernick's attempts to highlight racial injustice, or simply pretending.
The biggest beneficiary of the Kaepernick "controversy"?
Phil Knight, Nike's 80-year-old founder and former chairman, who has seen his personal net worth soar by more than $6 billion this year. Knight now ranks as the world's 23rd richest person, with a fortune of $33.7 billion.
A few words on ...
Bill Cosby's final moments as a free man.
Quote of the moment
"We're a university, so we're really focused on evidence-based decision-making. The research is suggesting that, actually, behaviour by individuals is not going to change in a material way after decriminalization occurs."
- University of British Columbia counsel Hubert Lai on the school's decision to allow cannabis use in its designated smoking areas.
Today in history
Sept. 26, 1990: Oka Crisis ends
The ragged 78-day standoff between armed Mohawk warriors and the Canadian Army, which began with the death of a police officer in early July, ended unexpectedly and in chaos. As twilight fell, the warriors and their supporters simply strode out from behind the barricades and started heading for town, as the soldiers vainly tried to get them to follow orders. Tensions rose and there were scuffles, arrests, and plenty of screaming and swearing as the cameras rolled. It was hardly a surrender.
