Boracay, the Philippines' world-famous beach resort, is back in business just six months after President Rodrigo Duterte declared it a "cesspool" and closed it.

A Canadian company's technology is helping turn one of the world's biggest C02-emitting industries into a carbon-reducer.

The Pop Panel looks at the popularity of true crime shows in the streaming era, with the release of the hotly-anticipated second season of Netflix's Making a Murderer.

Deana Sumanac-Johnson on the cathartic allure of horror flicks.

Mark Kelley gets an inside look at an ayahuasca ceremony - and it's not pretty.

Paradise found

Boracay, the Philippines' world-famous beach resort, is back in business just six months after President Rodrigo Duterte declared it a "cesspool," closing hotels and banning visitors.

At a ceremony this morning, members of Duterte's cabinet and local officials unveiled a billboard featuring the pristine and uncluttered white sand of Puka Beach and declared the island "officially open to all."

"We have already done the first phase, this is the rehabilitation," Environment Minister Roy Cimatu told reporters. "There is no more cesspool."

Police guards watch tourists arrive at the Philippine island of Boracay on Friday. (Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)

Boracay, a popular destination for foreigners and cruise ships, had been attracting as many as 40,000 visitors a day, and bringing in $1 billion US a year in revenue prior to the shutdown.

But the influx was overwhelming the tiny 10-kilometre-square island, leaving its beaches piled with garbage and its narrow roads choked with traffic.

Most of the 800 hotels, restaurants and homes were dumping their untreated sewage directly into the turquoise waters, with coliform bacteria counts reaching as high as 47,000 mpn per 100 millilitres — 470 times the country's safe-swimming limit.

A man walks beside a drainage pipe discharging untreated sewage into the waters along the Boracay beachfront prior to the island's six-month closure for a major environmental cleanup. (Aaron Favila/Associated Press)

Over the past six months, authorities have worked feverishly, knocking down illegal hotels, removing sewage pipes, cleaning beaches and widening roads. The work will continue for a least another year, but a limited number of visitors may now return.

Under strict new rules, a maximum of 19,200 guests and 15,000 workers are permitted to be on the island at any time. (Officials say that most tourists stay for three days, which would translate to a yearly occupancy limit of around 2.3 million.)

The number of available hotel rooms has been more than halved, with just 116 resorts and guest houses open where there used to be 525.

All sewage is now being collected and transferred to an off-island treatment plant via barge.

Police officers collect trash at Bulabog beach on Boracay island during its temporary closure to tourists. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)

A number of other changes have been made to try and stem the flow of people, including fewer flights to the region, and an end to major festivals like "Laboracay" — a Labour Day weekend beach party that used to attract tens of thousands.

And there are also efforts to poop the party-till-you-drop atmosphere.

Among the new restrictions:

A ban on beachside drinking, smoking, bonfires and barbeques

ban on beachside drinking, smoking, bonfires and barbeques A prohibition on pets, umbrellas and beach chairs

No more water sports, including jet skiing, kite-boarding, and for the time-being, scuba diving

The closure of the island's three casinos

closure of the island's three casinos No more plastic straws, cups or bottles allowed on the island

Official approval is now needed to build sand castles

Public vomiting is verboten

The Philippine government intends to broaden the experiment to other beauty spots in the 7,000-island archipelago. With good reason: testing by the Environmental Management Bureau last spring found unsafe levels of fecal bacteria at 60 per cent of the country's beaches, including one popular swimming spot that registered 6,000 times the safe limit.

Tourists visit one of Boracay's cleaned-up beaches Friday. (Noel Celis/Getty Images)

Duterte was not on hand for the reopening ceremony, perhaps recovering from yesterday's excitement when he summarily fired the head of the Bureau of Customs and ordered the immediate transfer of all his deputies during a live, televised address. The president was upset that officials failed to detect shipping containers packed with more than a ton of methamphetamine, thereby undermining his controversial war on drugs.

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat told the media that Duterte will visit the island "when [the work] is all done," sometime in 2019.

From CO2 producer to reducer

A Canadian company's technology is helping turn one of the world's biggest C02-emitting industries into a carbon-reducer, writes producer Ghazala Malik.

It's everywhere, yet it's also one of those things nobody ever thinks about.

The entire modern world is literally built out of it. The roads we drive on, the buildings and houses we live in, the structures and shapes around us — all inevitably have one thing in common: Concrete.

It's the most abundant and most widely used man-made material on the planet, but concrete also has a major flaw. It's a big polluter.

In fact, concrete is responsible for up to 7 per cent of the world's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Part of the steep environmental cost of using concrete is due to the fact that it's made up mostly of cement, which requires a lot of energy to make. That's when CO2 is generated, eventually finding its way into the atmosphere.

But CarbonCure, a Canadian company, has come up with a potential fix. It has developed a type of concrete brick that traps CO2 within it — forever.

CarbonCure's technology is used to produce concrete bricks containing carbon dioxide trapped during manufacturing processes, locking it away instead of allowing it to escape into the atmosphere. (Ghazala Malik/CBC)

The key is a simple chemical reaction.

First, CO2 is captured from industrial polluters before it makes its escape into the atmosphere. Then it's purified and liquefied, and ends up in a massive cylinder before being added directly into the cement mix, forcing a chemical reaction that traps the liquid CO2 within.

The entire process takes three minutes. And the result is a product that is actually 10 per cent stronger than traditional concrete.

Brampton Brick in Markham, Ont., is one of the companies now using CarbonCure's technology in mass production. That's thousands of bricks a day being produced with CO2 trapped inside them. And they are not the only ones — all over Canada and the U.S., a growing number of plants are using CarbonCure's technology.

Brampton Brick's plant in Markham, Ont., produces thousands of concrete bricks a day using the CarbonCure process. (Susan Reid & Patrick Morell/CBC)

It's estimated that CarbonCure's process has already kept millions of kilograms of CO2 from escaping into the atmosphere.

And there's the potential to save up to 700 megatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year within the concrete industry if producers buy into this kind of technology — making one of the biggest CO2 polluters part of the solution to the global environmental crisis, brick-by-brick.

- Ghazala Malik

Andrew Chang's story on reducing the environmental impact of concrete

True-crime fervour

Tonight's Pop Panel looks at the popularity of true crime shows in the streaming era, with the release of the hotly-anticipated second season of Netflix's Making a Murderer, producer Tarannum Kamlani writes:

It's back.

Making a Murderer, the show that took Netflix by storm when it debuted in October 2015, launched its second season this week.

There's no way to know how many people are actually watching it. "We don't release ratings for our shows since we don't have an ad-supported business model," says Netflix spokesperson Bao-Viet Nguyen.

But given the fervour of those who binge-watched this gripping true crime docuseries, it's clear the show captured something in the popular imagination.

For those of you who haven't been sucked in, the series tells the story of a Wisconsin man named Steven Avery who spent 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit — and then faced another criminal conviction, this time for murder.

Steven Avery, the subject of the true-crime series 'Making a Murderer,' listens to testimony in the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis., on March 13, 2007. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

The quest for justice taken up in Making a Murderer, along with similar productions such as The Keepers, The Jinx, The Staircase, and podcasts like Serial, have led to several of these cases being re-examined.

The sheer production quality and journalistic rigour can make viewers feel like they're on the journey to justice for those done wrong by the courts and law enforcement. Let's face it, Making A Murderer is a far cry from the tabloid sensibilities of older network TV shows like Dateline and 48 hours.

But these long-form streaming shows are still working in the world of entertainment. Facts are presented, and in some cases emphasized, for dramatic effect. The stories are presented through a subjective lens in support of the filmmaker's perspective.

And it can be easy to forget that these stories are centred around real people who have suffered terrible tragedies, and who could not have anticipated their lives would become fodder for public consumption and judgement.

The Pop Panel will discuss this resurgence of the true-crime genre, along with another mystery — why Drake has become the pop star to beat The Beatles.

Joining Ian Hanomansing in The National's studio tonight are author and columnist Stephen Marche, Sportsnet host and writer Donnovan Bennett and freelance writer Katie Underwood. Hope you'll watch!

- Tarannum Kamlani

The Pop Panel

The cathartic allure of horror flicks

Entertainment reporter Deana Sumanac-Johnson looks at horror films, a genre that holds a particular appeal for women and where female actors are excelling in lead roles.

When I tell people I like horror movies, I usually get two types of reactions: "But you don't seem like a dark and morbid person at all," or "Aren't they really misogynistic?"

When researching our latest story, I was delighted to learn that not only was I in good company of fairly cheery types who are horror-lovers, but also that a great many of those fans are other women.

I sat down with a group of women who get together regularly to chat about all things horror, at the appropriately ghoulish premises of horror magazine Rue Morgue in Toronto.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis in a scene from the 1978 horror film classic 'Halloween,' directed by John Carpenter. (AP)

These women dug deep to explain why horror appeals to them.

To some, Sigourney Weaver's Ripley from Alien or Jamie Lee Curtis' character from Halloween offered rare examples of female heroism as they were growing up.

To others, there was a freedom and power of sorts even in downright dastardly female villains, like Kathy Bates's character in Misery.

Sigourney Weaver was nominated for an Academy Award for her starring role in the 1986 movie 'Aliens,' a sequel to 1979’s 'Alien.' (Twentieth Century Fox)

The one answer that kept on coming up over and over again is that women respond to horror viscerally because we understand fear all too well. We are raised to be afraid — of walking alone at night, of appearing ugly or angry, of being sexually assaulted.

Horror films let us face these fears in a safe setting, while crunching popcorn and with credits rolling at the end of 90 minutes.

"We are raised in rape culture. We are raised to believe that the world is a hostile place," says Andrea Subissati, executive director of Rue Morgue magazine and the hostess of the gathering. "I think women have a very intimate relationship with fear, and seeing it depicted on screen can be very cathartic and comforting."

Andrea Subissati, executive director of 'Rue Morgue' magazine. (Alice Hopton/CBC)

These primal female fears and desires are something the newly emerging female horror directors, who we profile in our piece on The National tonight, are sinking their teeth into.

In an era of #metoo, these directors are using all the tools at their disposal to ask some uncomfortable questions about the female condition. The answer is not always pretty.

- Deana Sumanac-Johnson

Deana Sumanac-Johnson's story about women and horror films

Ayahuasca and 'the purge'

The Fifth Estate's Mark Kelley has been investigating the use of ayahuasca in healing ceremonies, as well as the role it may have played in the death of Sebastian Woodroffe.

It's hard to get the sound of people vomiting out of your head.

It was like a symphony of the sick. After 30 years as a journalist, I'd never found myself in such a situation before.

It all began when I spent a hot August night with half-a-dozen people, jammed into a sunroom in a home in Long Island, N.Y., to witness their ayahuasca ceremony.

It wasn't pretty.

Ayahuasca, which is illegal in Canada, is an Amazonian plant-based medicine. Used in healing ceremonies, it's a thick and bitter brew made from the ayahuasca vine and other plant ingredients that induces profound hallucinations.

Ayahuasca is a halucinogenic medicinal brew made from an Amazonian vine and other plant ingredients. (Mark Kelley/CBC)

But before the visions comes the "purge."

As each person entered the room that night, a healer handed them their own small bucket. It's a necessity, because shortly after consuming the potent brew, most people will get sick. Purging is seen as a way of cleansing the body before you can help cleanse your mind.

Part of it is the taste. Ayahuasca has been described by some as nasty, bitter, foul, or worse.

There's a also a clinical component. Ayahuasca acts on serotonin receptors, which can contribute to feelings of nausea. One expert described it as, "a neurologically induced deep vomit."

All this to say ... ayahuasca isn't for everybody. But that hasn't deterred many people from trying it.

My night in the sunroom was proof of how far some people are prepared to go in their own journeys of discovery. But if you find yourself in a ceremony, brace yourself. It can be disturbing ... even if you don't try the bitter brew.

- Mark Kelley

Mark Kelley's story on Ayahuasca

A few words on ...

A Dutch treat.

Quote of the moment

"Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this 'Bomb' stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows — news not talking politics. Very unfortunate."

- U.S. President Donald Trump on the down-side of 12 of his critics being mailed pipe bombs, via a tweet this morning urging Republicans to cast their midterm ballots.

President Donald Trump speaks about crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others, at the White House on Wednesday. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Today in history

Oct. 26, 1996: Conspiracy theories about TWA flight 800

On July 17, 1996, a packed flight from New York's JFK International to Paris' Charles De Gaulle blew apart in the sky over Long Island sound shortly after take-off. Within minutes, there were dark theories about what had caused the deaths of all 230 aboard. Some witnesses on the ground claimed to have seen a streak of fire heading up to the plane, leading many to conclude that it was brought down by a missile — either shot by foreign terrorists or the American government. An expensive and extensive four-year investigation came to a far different conclusion —that vapours inside the central fuel tank exploded, likely due to a short-circuit.

Wendy Mesley talks to conspiracy theorists about a deadly U.S. airline crash. 9:17

