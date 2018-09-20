Skip to Main Content
NAFTA talks slowing, impact of Leona Alleslev's move | At Issue
Video

NAFTA talks slowing, impact of Leona Alleslev's move | At Issue

The At Issue panel chimes in on the latest in negotiations, as well as MP Leona Alleslev's move to the Conservative Party and its potential impact on next year's election.
The At Issue panel chimes in on the latest in negotiations, as well as MP Leona Alleslev's move to the Conservative Party and its potential impact on next year's election. 11:55
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us