Video

NAFTA talks slowing, impact of Leona Alleslev's move | At Issue

The At Issue panel chimes in on the latest in negotiations, as well as MP Leona Alleslev's move to the Conservative Party and its potential impact on next year's election.

The At Issue panel chimes in on the latest in negotiations, as well as MP Leona Alleslev's move to the Conservative Party and its potential impact on next year's election. 11:55

Popular Now Find more popular stories