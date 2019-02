Video

Mueller's Russia investigation: Sorting out what we know | In-Depth

The full story is not known, the evidence is not conclusive, but there is more of it in plain sight than you might have thought. Washington reporter Keith Boag takes an in-depth look at the Mueller investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

