Mother accuses N.B. hospital, nurse of alleged misuse of labour-inducing drug
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been launched against the Horizon Health Network and nurse Nicole Ruest on behalf of women who were allegedly "inappropriately" given a labour-inducing drug at Moncton Hospital and required emergency caesarean sections.
