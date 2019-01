Video

Meng Wanzhou appears in court amid questions of Huawei's involvement in Canada

A day after the U.S. announced a formal request for her extradition, Huawei's chief financial officer appeared in B.C. Supreme Court for a bail adjustment hearing. This comes as Ottawa reviews the involvement of the Chinese tech giant in Canada's eventual 5G mobile network.

