Video

Meet the sleep writer who creates bedtime stories for grown-ups

If you're listening to one of his stories, writer Chris Advansun hopes you never reach the end. For him, that's success. Advansun is a full-time "sleep writer" with one goal in mind — to lull you off to la-la land.

If you're listening to one of his stories, writer Chris Advansun hopes you never reach the end. For him, that's success. Advansun is a full-time "sleep writer" with one goal in mind — to lull you off to la-la land. 4:30

Popular Now Find more popular stories