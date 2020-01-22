Skip to Main Content
Massive lines for groceries after Newfoundland storm
The National·Video

Massive lines for groceries after Newfoundland storm

After days of being snowed in, Newfoundland residents flock to newly opened stores for much-needed supplies. As the state of emergency in St. John’s goes into its fifth day, the city amended restrictions, allowing grocery stores and pharmacies to stay open until 6 p.m.
After days of being snowed in, Newfoundland residents flock to newly opened stores for much-needed supplies. As the state of emergency in St. John’s goes into its fifth day, the city amended restrictions, allowing grocery stores and pharmacies to stay open until 6 p.m. 2:52
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|