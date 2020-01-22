Massive lines for groceries after Newfoundland storm
After days of being snowed in, Newfoundland residents flock to newly opened stores for much-needed supplies. As the state of emergency in St. John’s goes into its fifth day, the city amended restrictions, allowing grocery stores and pharmacies to stay open until 6 p.m.
