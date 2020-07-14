Skip to Main Content
Masks urged as Alberta sees surge of COVID-19 cases
A sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Alberta is causing concern that the province reopened too quickly and that overconfidence could undo months of progress. There are now growing calls for Albertans to get serious about using masks.
