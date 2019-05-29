Skip to Main Content
Lessons Canada can learn from Sweden's long-term care facilities
The National·Video

There are all kinds of reasons why Canadians turn to long-term care facilities for help. But it can come at a steep cost and not just a financial one. But an example one continent away in Sweden shows that it doesn't have to be that way.
