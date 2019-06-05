Skip to Main Content
Kawhi Leonard's high school coach rooting for the Raptors all the way from California
The National·Video

From pickup basketball to the NBA finals, CBC's The National takes a look at Kawhi Leonard's roots in Riverside, Calif.
