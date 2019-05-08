Skip to Main Content
Jean Vanier: A Canadian humanitarian with global influence
Jean Vanier: A Canadian humanitarian with global influence

Tributes are pouring in for Jean Vanier, a Canadian humanitarian whose work reached around the world. Vanier, who died Tuesday at the age of 90, is being remembered as a champion for people with intellectual disabilities.
