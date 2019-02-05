Skip to Main Content
Jason Kenney: The man fighting for Alberta's top job
Video

Jason Kenney: The man fighting for Alberta's top job

With a provincial election just around the corner and a federal election set for fall, Rosemary Barton sat down with Jason Kenney, the leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta, and someone you'll likely hear a lot from in the coming months.
With a provincial election just around the corner and a federal election set for fall, Rosemary Barton sat down with Jason Kenney, the leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta, and someone you'll likely hear a lot from in the coming months. 4:49
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us