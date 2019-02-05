Jason Kenney: The man fighting for Alberta's top job
Video
With a provincial election just around the corner and a federal election set for fall, Rosemary Barton sat down with Jason Kenney, the leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta, and someone you'll likely hear a lot from in the coming months.
