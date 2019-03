Video

Jane Philpott resigns from cabinet as SNC-Lavalin scandal deepens

Jane Philpott, one of Justin Trudeau's most trusted ministers, announced she has resigned from cabinet as the Liberal government's crisis over the SNC-Lavalin affair deepens. Philpott's resignation from her role as Treasury Board president comes less than a week after the riveting testimony from Jody Wilson-Raybould in front of the parliamentary justice committee.

