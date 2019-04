The National · Video

Jane Philpott accuses Trudeau of violating her rights in expelling her, Wilson-Raybould

Jane Philpott said in the House of Commons that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated her rights and the rights of Jody Wilson-Raybould when he expelled them from Liberal caucus without a full caucus vote. Philpott is asking the Speaker of the House to rule on the matter, and declare that her rights were violated.

