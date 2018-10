Video

Jamal Khashoggi's family calls for impartial investigation as Turkey uncovers fresh evidence

Turkey says it has uncovered fresh evidence journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. It's an allegation Saudi Arabia initially denied, however reports now suggest the Kingdom is on the verge of a major reversal.

