International community urges China to release two detained Canadians

The efforts to get China to release two Canadians is ramping up exactly five weeks after they were detained, in what has become a heated diplomatic showdown with no clear resolution. Now, a group of 140 academics, former diplomats and other officials from around the world are urging China to immediately release the two, warning the situation is causing a chill on China's relations around the world.

