Interim president or rogue politician? Juan Guaido continues push to lead Venezuela

Weeks after Juan Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president, dozens of countries have backed the young leader. But Nicolas Maduro is clinging on to power and rallying his base with warnings of a U.S. invasion. Where does Guaido go from here? The National's Adrienne Arsenault caught up with him in Caracas to get the answer.

