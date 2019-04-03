Skip to Main Content
Inquest into Radiohead stage collapse death begins
An inquest begins today into the death of drum technician Scott Johnson at an outdoor Radiohead concert at Downsview Park in 2012. Johnson was crushed by bent and broken scaffolding when the stage collapsed just hours before the band was due to perform.
