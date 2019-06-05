Skip to Main Content
Indigenous families look for closure after MMIWG inquiry final report
The National·Video

Indigenous families look for closure after MMIWG inquiry final report

Families are looking for closure and action in the wake of the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada. They say all levels of government need to step up to put the report's recommendations into practice.
Families are looking for closure and action in the wake of the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada. They say all levels of government need to step up to put the report's recommendations into practice. 2:03
