Hydroponic farming looks to offer food stability across Canada
Hydroponic farming looks to offer food stability across Canada

In the wake of yet another romaine lettuce E. coli scare, high-tech hydroponic urban farming is making a case for itself as a made-in-Canada solution for the contamination problem.
