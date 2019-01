Video

Humboldt families express anger and forgiveness on day two of sentencing hearing

Families ripped apart by the Humboldt bus crash stood before the man responsible and told him exactly how they feel. For some, day two of victim impact statements was a chance to express their anger. For others — remarkably — it was to offer their forgiveness.

Social Sharing

Families ripped apart by the Humboldt bus crash stood before the man responsible and told him exactly how they feel. For some, day two of victim impact statements was a chance to express their anger. For others — remarkably — it was to offer their forgiveness. 3:20

Popular Now Find more popular stories