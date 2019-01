Video

How the U.K. is fighting the loneliness epidemic | The Fix

Loneliness is a growing problem in Canada that poses a serious public health risk. But there could be a fix to the epidemic. All Canada has to do is look across the pond to the U.K., where they're already experimenting with solutions.

