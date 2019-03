Video

How deep a political crisis is the SNC-Lavalin affair? | At Issue

In a matter of weeks, the Liberal cabinet has lost two key ministers, and things don't seem to be getting any better for Justin Trudeau and the PMO as the SNC-Lavalin scandal deepens. So, what do we make of these cabinet losses? How deep a political crisis is this? And what is the damage? The panel is here for another special edition of At Issue. 9:36

