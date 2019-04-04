How a comedian could become Ukraine's next president
Ukraine has an interesting cast of contenders running for its upcoming presidential election. None more so than the front-runner, 41-year-old actor/comedian Volodymyr Zelensky. He may have started out as a long shot, but quickly rose to the top on the back of popular discontent with the political class.
