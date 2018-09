Video

How a Canadian opera singer is honouring his Indigenous roots

Canadian opera singer Jeremy Dutcher is honouring his Indigenous roots in his latest album, using recordings he discovered in the Canadian Museum of History. Dutcher's album has been short-listed for the 2018 Polaris Music Prize.

