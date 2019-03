Video

Hit and run sends 2 B.C. police officers to hospital

Two police officers were rushed to hospital after what is being called a hit and run in Burnaby, B.C. Both are said to be seriously hurt, and officials say they are still looking for the driver of the car involved.

