Video

Historic gamble into legal pot

As recreational cannabis becomes legal at the stroke of midnight, there are still many unknowns about the coming weeks and months. On the eve of legalization, The National looks at everything from doctors challenging the government over medical concerns, to how the black market is adapting to the new laws, as Ottawa braces to find out how this historic gamble will unfold.

As recreational cannabis becomes legal at the stroke of midnight, there are still many unknowns about the coming weeks and months. On the eve of legalization, The National looks at everything from doctors challenging the government over medical concerns, to how the black market is adapting to the new laws, as Ottawa braces to find out how this historic gamble will unfold. 9:18

Popular Now Find more popular stories