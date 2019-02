Video

Going in-depth on Donald Trump's state of the union | Political Panel

It was a much-anticipated state of the union, but what does U.S. President Donald Trump's latest address mean for Canada? Our panel of U.S. political insiders are here to help separate the substance from the spectacle in this edition of the political panel.

