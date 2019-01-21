Skip to Main Content
Girl’s violent assault can’t be called torture GRAPHIC WARNING
Video

Girl’s violent assault can’t be called torture GRAPHIC WARNING

Five people charged in a violent assault of a 17-year-old from Nova Scotia can’t be charged with torture under the criminal code, something advocates are looking to change.
Five people charged in a violent assault of a 17-year-old from Nova Scotia can’t be charged with torture under the criminal code, something advocates are looking to change. 2:40
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us