Gilles Duceppe's mother found dead in snow outside Montreal seniors' residence

Just as an intense snowstorm swept into Montreal early Sunday morning, an alarm at Hélène Rowley Hotte's luxury seniors' residence sent her out into the bitter cold. Locked out, the 93-year-old mother of former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe was found dead seven hours later. Her death has prompted an outpouring of support for Duceppe from across the political spectrum and raised questions about safety protocols at seniors' homes.

