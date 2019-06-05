Skip to Main Content
From hope to despair: Remembering Tiananmen everywhere except where it happened
Thousands filled Hong Kong's Victoria Park in a candlelight vigil Tuesday night for students killed in the Tiananmen Square massacre 30 years ago.
