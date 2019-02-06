Skip to Main Content
Former NDP MP Paul Dewar succumbs to brain cancer at 56
Video

Former NDP MP Paul Dewar succumbs to brain cancer at 56

Paul Dewar, the former Ottawa Centre MP who spent his last days working to empower young people to change their communities for the better, has died at the age of 56.
Paul Dewar, the former Ottawa Centre MP who spent his last days working to empower young people to change their communities for the better, has died at the age of 56. 4:21
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us